BEDFORD — Charlotte Marston knew she didn’t have a great angle at the goal.
So when she lined up for a free position late in Wednesday night’s Division II girls lacrosse final, the Portsmouth High School sophomore saw teammate Sally Collins on the other side of the defense.
Marston connected with Collins, who beat Hollis/Brookline goalie Hallie Bardani one-on-one to get the Clippers within a goal with just under three minutes to play.
That goal started a 3-0 run to end the game for Portsmouth and give the Clippers an 8-7 win over the Cavaliers at Bedford High School. It’s the fourth straight title for Portsmouth and the eighth since 2007.
“I knew I didn’t have the angle on the shot because I was on the hanging hash,” Marston said. “I knew Sally is a phenomenal player and she can catch any pass. I threw it in the middle and she was there, she was able to catch it and it went in.”
Marston finished with three goals, including the game-winner with 1:32 remaining, and also had an assist while Collins scored both of her goals on that late run. Mia Smith, Sadie Alati and Avery Ruhnke also scored for the Clippers (18-2) and Arden Griffin made five saves.
“I think they came out ready to fight,” Portsmouth coach JoJo Curro said. “We knew they were an aggressive team and we prepared for that, but off that first draw, they wanted it. You could tell. You could feel our energy deflate a little bit. We play at a fast pace, that’s the kind of game we like, and they really took long possessions and made us work for it. It’s not something we’re used to and it required a lot of patience for us.”
Alyssa Hill led HB (11-5) with four goals and an assist while Abbey Magnuszewski had a goal and an assist and Abbie Ogren and Brooke Allanach also scored. Bardani made six saves for the Cavs.
“I think throughout the game, we had really good composure,” Allanach said. “There were a couple of calls at the end that didn’t go our way and I don’t think we got everything together at the end like we thought we were.”
Hill gave the Cavs a 7-5 lead on her fourth goal with 9:59 remaining. HB won the ensuing draw and was able to run more than four minutes off the clock before Portsmouth’s Maggie Parker drew a yellow card with 5:35 to play.
That put the Clippers down a player for two minutes, but with just under five minutes to go, HB was called for an illegal screen and turned the ball over. HB’s Ellie Maxwell picked up a yellow card with 4:31 remaining, and after Bardani made a save on a free position shot from Portsmouth’s Julia Roelofs, HB turned the ball over on the clear.
Marston’s feed to Collins for a goal came moments later, with 2:53 left, making it a 7-6 HB lead. The Clippers won the draw and Cailean Roy picked up her second yellow card with 2:47 to play, putting Portsmouth up two players for 16 seconds.
Collins scored off a free position to tie the game with 2:22 to go, and after another win in the circle, Marston gave Portsmouth the lead 50 seconds later.