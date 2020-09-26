AMHERST — Hollis/Brookline and Souhegan entered Friday night’s opener coming off very different kinds of seasons.
The Cavaliers won the 2019 Division II state title. The Sabers lost four of their final five contests and dropped a first-round playoff game to Bowl.
One game doesn’t make a season, but Souhegan, led by senior running back Riley Lawhorn’s 236 yards rushing, made a loud statement with a 20-0 victory before a socially distanced and limited crowd.
“A win like this is a huge boost for us,’’ said Lawhorn, who two weeks ago announced he is heading to UMass-Lowell next season to play lacrosse. “I think we have a bit of a chip on our shoulders right now. It is all uphill from here and we are going for that championship. We have every person here you would want to have on your team. We have a lot of weapons and we are able to utilize every single one of them. We’ve built a new family this year and along with it, we are building a higher standard.”
In addition to Lawhorn, Souhegan has a very dependable quarterback in Austin Jain. The senior wasted no time showing off his capabilities, completing 11 of 17 passes for 94 yards, including a touchdown strike to senior receiver Luke Manning.
Jain also rushed for a score. Mitch Hauser, a junior running back, accounted for the Sabers’ third and final TD.
Souhegan’s offense totalled 390 yards while its tenacious defense held the Cavaliers in check by limiting them to 58.
“With the current landscape, and all that has happened and having limited practices, we knew experience was going to be huge for us,’’ said Sabers coach Robin Bowkett, who has 11 starting seniors. “Our kids are really starting to come together as a team.”
When it comes to Riley, I would say more than anything, his love for his teammates and his leadership skills are some of his best qualities. Not to mention the kid is a beast and a workhorse.”
Having graduated the majority of its core contributors during last season’s title run, the Cavaliers looked more like a unit in rebuilding mode. The Cavs tried out three quarterbacks and top running back Marc-Andre Thermitus was stymied throughout, finishing with just 42 yards on the ground.