THERE WAS A TIME when spotting a female wrestler at the high school level in New Hampshire was only slightly more common than seeing clear video footage of Bigfoot. In today’s world, however, many NHIAA wrestling teams have a female on the roster, and some, like Merrimack, have more than one.
According to the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), 4,975 females competed in high school wrestling nationally in 2005. That number grew to 21,124 in the 2018-19 season, and 28,447 in 2019-20. Twenty-five states have added a girls wrestling championships since 2018, joining the six states that previously sponsored a female-only championship.
NHIAA wrestling is still a co-ed sport, but the number of females participating seems to be on the rise.
“All across the country you’re seeing an explosion with it right now,” said Bob Riddinger, who is in his 14th season as Pelham High School’s wrestling coach. “It’s starting in the youth programs and then it’s carrying into the middle school programs and now it’s carrying into not only just co-ed high school programs, but some states are female-only states.”
Riddinger said when he began coaching at the high school level “maybe three” NHIAA schools that offered wrestling had a female on the roster, but estimated that 50 or 60% of the teams Pelham will wrestle this season will have at least one female.
Sophomore Emily Angelo and senior Hannah Stone are the females wrestling for Merrimack this season. Angelo, who competes at 126 pounds, began wrestling when she lived in Pennsylvania. Stone is Merrimack’s first female captain, as chosen by her teammates.
“I’ve been wrestling for five years,” Stone said. “I actually wanted to do it at the elementary school level, but my parents weren’t super on board with that. The whole idea of wrestling really appealed to me. I had done karate when I was younger and we did a lot of grappling. I realized that was my favorite part of it.”
Stone, who wrestles at the 145-pound weight class, said some barriers have been knocked down since she began wrestling in high school.
“At the start, a lot of the guys didn’t want to wrestle me,” Stone explained. “Finding a practice partner was a bit of a difficulty because they probably preferred to wrestle a boy over a girl. You definitely have to grow a thick skin, because there are quite a few comments that I still get today.
“Having someone to relate to on the team is really nice. I will say my freshman year I was one of maybe three females that I knew about (wrestling) in high school, so a lot of the time they wouldn’t even unlock the female locker room for me. I’d have to wait for all the guys to be done changing and go through a lot of extra stuff. Some of the boys would avoid eye contact or refused to shake hands (after the meet).
“I have noticed quite the increase (in female wrestlers). I’d say three years ago it would be pretty rare. I would be pretty excited to see another girl, but this year almost every team has one. I really hope more girls get into the sport and influence other girls and create a female league in New Hampshire.”
For whatever reason, Merrimack has been a hot spot for female high school wrestlers. Bryan Dine is in his 13th season as Merrimack’s head coach and said he’s had at least one female on his roster each year.
“A 140-pound girl going against a 140-pound guy … it’s a tough battle for those ladies,” Dine said. “I’m continually impressed with how they go out and fight. When they go against these guys, it’s like the boys just want to muscle them and get it over with.
“We’ve had a lot of (dual meets) canceled or postponed because of COVID so we haven’t seen a lot of the in-state competition, but I’d say every Saturday that we’re at a tournament or somewhere there’s a girl on another team that’s wrestling.”
In many cases, females are doing more than filling up a roster spot as well. In 2019, Bow’s Skylar Hattendorf became the first female to place at the NHIAA Meet of Champions when she finished fourth at the 120-pound weight class.
Liz Donovan, a freshman at Pelham, was recently named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Dan Gionet Memorial Tournament. She went 3-0 with three pins during the tournament.
Donovan began wrestling when she was 7, and already had a lengthy list of wrestling accomplishments on her resume before she entered high school. She typically wrestles at the 106-pound class.
“She’s very smooth with her moves,” Riddinger said. “I have no issues wrestling her up a weight class if there’s somebody there. She takes on the challenge all the time.”
The increase in female high school wrestlers has caused the NFHS to revamp the sport’s weight classes. Starting with the 2023-24 season, states must select one of the three sets of weight classes (12, 13 or 14) to respectively apply to boys and girls wrestling.
The following weight classes were established for girls competition (girls wrestling girls), effective July 1, 2023:
• Twelve weight classes: 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, 235
• Thirteen weight classes: 100, 106, 112, 118, 124, 130, 136, 142, 148, 155, 170, 190, 235
• Fourteen weight classes: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235
These are the weight classes established for boys competition (boys wrestling boys or girls wrestling boys), effective July 1, 2023:
• Twelve weight classes: 108, 116, 124, 131, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 190, 215, 285
• Thirteen weight classes: 107, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285
• Fourteen weight classes: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215, 285
Dine said female wrestling at the high school level would be an easier sell if the NHIAA made boys and girls wrestling separate sports.
“It’s like if you build it they will come,” he said. “You might have very low numbers (at the beginning), but if you start advertising that there are girls wrestling, and now it’s a separate (sport), I think you would see more numbers.
“It’s a sport open to a lot of different types of people, and I don’t know that’s true with other sports. We get all sizes, all shapes, all ability levels. I think that’s what’s really unique about wrestling. I don’t know that it takes a certain kind of girl or boy to want to wrestle, it takes a certain kind of person. There’s nowhere to hide, so you have to want to be there. And I don’t think that’s unique to a gender.”