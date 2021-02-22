Megan Leyden and her Bedford High School teammates are coming off a memorable weekend.
Leyden, a junior, set a state record in the 100 butterfly as the Bulldogs won the NHIAA boys and girls Division I swimming and diving state meets at The Workout Club in Salem. The Bedford girls earned 236 points — no other team had more than 103 — and the Bedford boys finished with 158 points, 24 more than Bishop Guertin, which came in second.
Leyden won the 100 butterfly in 55.18 seconds and also prevailed in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.04).
“That state record also qualified her for Winter Junior Nationals, which is a big deal,” said Annie Dewitt, who coaches both Bedford teams. “It was also fast enough to be considered an all-American national time, so it was an impressive swim for Megan.”
Bedford’s Isabelle Tagliaferro also won two events: the 50 freestyle (24.09) and the 100 freestyle (52.93). Scott Anderson’s win in the 100 butterfly (52.68) was the lone victory for the Bedford boys, who received second-place finishes from Jack Buffett in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
The BG boys were attempting to win their fourth consecutive state meet.
Dewitt praised Bedford assistant coach Lisa Pratte for her assistance during a season that became extra challenging because of COVID-19.
“We knew the girls were going to win, but the boys winning was a big surprise for us,” Dewitt said. “We qualified more kids than any other team this year (16 girls and nine boys) and they worked really hard.”
The Hanover girls and Oyster River boys prevailed in Sunday’s Division II meets. It was the fourth straight state title for the Hanover girls.
Leyden was one of three Division I swimmers who set a state record over the weekend. The others were Timberlane’s Ryan Hogan in the 200 IM (1:51.16) and Bishop Guertin’s Jack Januario in the 500 freestyle (4:32.99).
In addition, two previous state records were broken during the Division II meet: Windham’s Alexis Martino in the 100 butterfly (56.39) and St. Thomas’ Paige Spencer in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.46).
DIVISION I BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
Bedford (158), Bishop Guertin (134), Exeter (77), Londonderry (71), Manchester Central (46), Portsmouth (41), Manchester Memorial (38), Timberlane (38), Nashua North (36), Alvirne (32), Pinkerton (24), Concord (21), Merrimack (12), Nashua South (9), Keene (7), Salem (4).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Yard freestyle: Jack Januario (BG), 1:43.47; Jack Buffett (Bedford), 1:50.13; Conlan Hurley (Central), 1:51.12; Ian Hinsley (Bedford), 1:51.75; Aodhan O’Leary (Bedford), 2:01.52.
200 Yard IM: Ryan Hogan (Timberlane) 1:51.16; Eamon Griffin (BG), 2:02.43; Evan Allan (Bedford), 2:03.80; James LeMahieu (Concord), 2:08.37; Alexei Alakov (Central), 2:08.84.
50 Yard freestyle: Matthew Crane (BG), 21.64; Ethan VanDeWater (Exeter), 21.79; Scott Anderson (Bedford), 22.48; Brandon White (Londonderry), 22.92; Maxwell Brown (Portsmouth), 23.90.
1 Meter diving: Trevor Ryan (Nashua South), 114.90.
100 Yard butterfly: Scott Anderson (Bedford), 53.68; Joshua McDonald (Memorial), 54.76; Chad Rocha (Exeter), 54.82; Sean Bailey (Londonderry), 55.81; James LeMahieu (Concord), 56.04.
100 Yard freestyle: Matthew Crane (BG), 46.85; Ethan VanDeWater (Exeter), 47.94; Brandon White (Londonderry), 50.06; Murray Reynolds (Alvirne), 52.58; Dylan Bradsher (Bedford), 53.03.
500 Yard freestyle: Jack Januario (BG), 4:32.99; Jack Buffett (Bedford), 4:57.51; Ian Hinsley (Bedford), 4:59.74; Conlan Hurley (Central), 5:06.33; Reed Erdtmann (Londonderry), 5:33.24.
100 Yard backstroke: Ryan Hogan (Timberlane), 51.03; Evan Allen (Bedford), 55.94; Dylan Bradsher (Bedford), 57.46; Owen White (Nashua South), 59.94; Markus Rantala (BG), 1:00.12.
100 Yard breaststroke: Eamon Griffin (BG), 1:00.01; Chad Rocha (Exeter), 1:01.12; Alexei Alakov (Central), 1:02.74; Sean Bailey (Londonderry), 1:04.96; Colin Brewer (Portsmouth), 1:07.57.
DIVISION I GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS
Bedford (236), Bishop Guertin (103), Exeter (96), Londonderry (88), Manchester Central (57), Portsmouth (46), Manchester Memorial (45), Timberlane (29), Nashua North (28), Alvirne (19), Pinkerton (15), Concord (12), Merrimack (5), Nashua South (5).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Yard freestyle: Olivia Shuster (BG), 1:58.67; Teagen Jeffers (Bedford), 1:59.26; Allison Gowern (Central), 2:01.37; Lauren Polce (Bedford), 2:04.71; Anna Henniga (Keene), 2:04.72.
200 Yard IM: Kaitlin Witkop (Londonderry), 2:13.27; Meredith Lubelczyk (Merrimack), 2:14.20; Emily Richardson (Bedford), 2:16.44; Mia Januario (BG), 2:16.91; Kylie Donoghue (BG), 2:20.66.
50 Yard freestyle: Isabelle Tagliaferro (Bedford), 24.09; Audrey Sambrook (Bedford), 25.06; Margaret Edwards (Londonderry), 25.33; Ela Goucher (Bedford), 25.77; Muriel Lubelczyk (Merrimack), 26.23.
1 Meter diving: Sue Mai White (Nashua South), 176.40; Moira Thompson (BG), 139.65; Malia Downey (Alvirne), 108.00.
100 Yard butterfly: Megan Leyden (Bedford), 55.18; Sophia Dmytruk (Portsmouth), 59.32; Claire Mosher (Exeter), 59.81; Morgan Daudier (BG), 1:01.88; Emily Theriault (Merrimack), 1:04.61.
100 Yard freestyle: Isabelle Tagliaferro (Bedford), 52.93; Audrey Sambrook (Bedford), 55.49; Margaret Edwards (Londonderry), 56.83; Ela Goucher (Bedford), 57.04; Sara Conquest (Merrimack), 58.09.
500 Yard freestyle: Olivia Shusta (BG), 5:14.70; Allie Marvell (Merrimack), 5:18.93; Allison Gowern (Central), 5:19.67; Claire Mosher (Exeter), 5:27.16; Teagen Jeffers (Bedford), 5:30.47.
100 Yard backstroke: Sophia Dmytruk (Portsmouth), 59.87; Jalen Howarth (Exeter), 1:01.23; Morgan Daudier (BG), 1:02.30; Emily Richardson (Bedford), 1:02.37; Muriel Lubelczyk (Merrimack), 1:03.03.
100 Yard breaststroke: Megan Leyden (Bedford), 1:05.04; Kaitlin Witkop (Londonderry), 1:07.69; Meredith Lubelczyk (Merrimack), 1:08.36; Milena Whitney (Bedford), 1:09.20; Isabella Gerkin (Exeter), 1:10.34.
DIVISION II BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
Oyster River (133), Hanover (114), Souhegan (109), Windham (73), Winnacunnet (56), St. Thomas (48), Milford (42), Hollis/Brookline (24), Bow (21), Lebanon (17), Coe-Brown (14), Kearsarge (9), Newmarket (9).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Yard freestyle: Miles Lim (Souhegan), 1:44.68; Jonas Teeter (Oyster River), 1:56.08; Andrew Hardjosuwito (Windham), 2:00.34; Kieran Artman (Hanover), 2:11.20; Sebastian Aftanas (Souhegan), 2:13.72.
200 Yard IM: Andrew Bartolomucci (Milford), 1:57.91; William Carrico (Oyster River), 1:59.78; Thomas DePalo (Salem), 2:09.51; Andres Savellano (Hanover), 2:13.90; Miller Swank (Windham), 2:14.40.
50 Yard freestyle: Duncan Collins (Winnacunnet), 23.46; Wolfgang Brandt (Winnacunnet), 23.74; Benton Cesanek (Hanover), 23.78; Dylan Jewett (Hollis/Brookline), 23.95; Noah McCandless (Milford), 24.50.
1 Meter diving: Dillon O’Connor (St. Thomas), 316.15; Samuel Calderwood (Hanover), 226.60; Jacob George (Windham), 188.25; Ryan Callery (Windham), 147.40; Michael Hertog-Raz (Hanover), 141.30.
100 Yard butterfly: Andrew Bartolomucci (Milford), 52.68; Joshua Dion (Souhegan), 55.27; Benton Cesanek (Hanover), 55.57; Thomas DePalo (St. Thomas), 55.78; Ryan Thompson (Bow), 59.54.
100 Yard freestyle: Miles Lim (Souhegan), 49.70; Ethan Lim (Souhegan), 54.57; Hunter Daily (Souhegan), 55.55; Ryan Thompson (Bow), 56.34; Aidan Lackstrom (Hanover), 58.23.
500 Yard freestyle: Jonas Teeter (Oyster River), 5:03.40; Brenndan Teeter (Oyster River), 5:18.12; Andres Savellano (Hanover). 5:24.16; Andrew Hardjosuwito (Windham), 5:26.13.
100 Yard backstroke: William Carrico (Oyster River), 54.57; Dylan Jewett (Hollis/Brookline), 55.27; Joshua Dion (Souhegan), 57.46; Wolfgang Brandt (Winnacunnet), 58.64; Miller Swank (Windham), 58.85.
100 Yard breaststroke: Duncan Collins (Winnacunnet), 59.79; Alexander Moore (Oyster River), 1:06.70; Aidan Urnezis (Lebanon), 1:08.65; Andrew Kelly (Oyster River), 1:12.64; Hunter Daily (Souhegan), 1:14.08.
DIVISION II GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS
Hanover (119), Hollis/Brookline (109), Windham (101), Oyster River (97), St. Thomas (47), Winnacunnet (45), Bow (41), Derryfield (34), Souhegan (32), Plymouth (25), Hopkinton (24), Newmarket (22), Coe-Brown (21), Kearsarge (19), Monadnock (16), Milford (15), Con-Val (13), Goffstown (2).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Yard freestyle: Amanda Ulicny (Souhegan), 1:53.86; Natalie Keith (Hanover), 1:58.62; Cailey Stockwell (Hopkinton), 1:59.05; Addie Berglund (Oyster River), 2:00.76; Jocelyn Hazen (Hanover), 2:01.16.
200 Yard IM: Alexis Martino (Windham), 2:04.89; Megan Metivier (Plymouth), 2:15.96; Brydine Olofson (Winnacunnet), 2:20.66; Gabriella Rizzuto (Hollis/Brookline), 2:23.78; Ava Bidlack (Kearsarge), 2:31.65.
50 Yard freestyle: Paige Spencer (St. Thomas), 25.04; Emma Dunbar (Hanover), 25.29; Sarah Guerrette (Bow), 25.45; Lillian Davidson (Oyster River), 26.24; Elenor Cunanan (Hollis/Brookline), 26.45.
1 Meter diving: Sophia May (Hanover), 213.30; Hanna Overholt (Winnacunnet), 203.95; Nkia Renshaw (Hanover), 195.40; Janina Li (Hanover), 179.70; Jenna Parks (Oyster River), 178.30.
100 Yard butterfly: Alexis Martino (Windham), 56.39; Cambria Jewett (Hollis/Brookline), 58.87; Megan Metevier (Plymouth), 1:00.11; Addie Berglund (Oyster River), 1:01.86; Natalie Keith (Hanover), 1:02.06.
100 Yard freestyle: Isabela Bobocea (Hollis/Brookline), 54.74; Sarah Guerrette (Bow) 56.02; Jocelyn Hazen (Hanover), 56.14; Emily Burnap (Coe-Brown), 56.51; Isabella Roidoulis (Windham), 57.42.
500 Yard freestyle: Amanda Ulicny (Souhegan), 5:03.37; Emma Dunbar (Hanover), 5:11.60; Ava Young (Derryfield), 5:26.94; Isabela Bobocea (Hollis/Brookline), 5:28.16; Lillian Davidson (Oyster River), 5:59.29.
100 Yard backstroke: Cambria Jewett (Hollis/Brookline), 58.20; Isabel Pentony (Newmarket), 1:00.15; Ava Young (Derryfield), 1:02.04; Lillian Chappell (Milford), 1:07.66; Carly Caswell (St. Thomas), 1:08.21.
100 Yard breaststroke: Paige Spencer (St. Thomas), 1:04.46; Gabriella Rizzuto (Hollis/Brookline), 1:07.29; Cailey Stockwell (Hopkinton), 1:07.81; Tessa Brown (Oyster River), 1:15.17; Emily Burnap (Coe-Brown), 1:15.70.