The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, scheduled for Aug. 1, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday.
The all-star game pits recently graduated high school football players from New Hampshire against Vermont.
Nashua Silver Knights open tonight
The Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League play their opener tonight at Holman Stadium against the North Shore Navigators. First pitch is 6 p.m.
The Silver Knights announced that under their readiness plan guidelines, a limited number of tickets are available for the game. The team encourages fans to call 718-8883 or visit NashuaSilverKnights.com to pre-purchase tickets.
The Silver Knights boast 15 players on their active roster with Granite State connections. Former Alvirne of Hudson star pitcher Kyle Jackson begins his first year as the team’s manager. North Shore has nine players with New Hampshire connections, including Exeter’s Cody Morissette, a Boston College star.
SNHU’s Murphy honored
Nashua’s Alanna Murphy was among three SNHU athletes recognized as a Northeast-10 Spring Sport Excellence Award winner on Wednesday. Murphy, a track and field star, was joined by tennis player Bas van Biezen and softball pitcher Maddy Barone on the team.
Murphy, a senior, racked up 38 track victories over her career while maintaining a 3.92 GPA.