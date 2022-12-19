211219-spt-hockey-_ROY4225
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

The Manchester high school boys hockey team is 2-0 heading into its lone contest of the week.

Manchester received four goals from Lukas Tafe on Saturday to defeat Bishop Brady 7-1 in a Division I game on Saturday at JFK Coliseum. Manchester returns to action Wednesday at JFK against fellow unbeaten Salem (2-0).