The Manchester high school boys hockey team is 2-0 heading into its lone contest of the week.
Manchester received four goals from Lukas Tafe on Saturday to defeat Bishop Brady 7-1 in a Division I game on Saturday at JFK Coliseum. Manchester returns to action Wednesday at JFK against fellow unbeaten Salem (2-0).
On Saturday, Joey Velez, Jake Lessard and Brian Baumgartner also scored, and Adam Houde added two assists for Manchester. Goalie Landon Wilson made 12 saves.
Ethan Christerson scored for Brady, which has co-opped with Merrimack Valley and Concord Christian this season.
In other hockey action on Saturday night, Bishop Guertin used goals from John Mantone and Tim Kiely to beat Hanover, 2-0. The Cardinals improved to 2-0 while the Bears dropped to 0-2.
And the BG girls received five goals from Jenna Lynch to top host Concord 7-1. Jasmine Shattuck and Riley Molongoski also scored for the Cards (2-0).
Salem wrestlers second in Rhode Island
The Salem High wrestling team took runner-up honors in the North Providence Invitational in Rhode Island on Saturday. Salem scored 185 points, trailing only St. John’s Prep (247).
Individual place winners for the Blue Devils were: Maddox Boudreau, sixth at 106 pounds; Evan Lynch, third at 113; Brody McDonald, the 120 winner; Spencer Buscema, fifth at 126; Caleb O’Rourke, fourth at 132; Jariel Hernandez, fourth at 138; Brayden Fleming, second at 152; David Jacques, the 182 winner, and Tyler Pavidis, fourth at 285.
Colleges
Saint Anselm men rout Bridgeport
Three Saint Anselm players hit for at least 20 points in a 97-74 victory over Bridgeport on Monday in nonconference basketball at Stoutenburgh Gym in Goffstown.
The Hawks (8-3) overall, received 23 points from Zac Taylor, 22 from Miles Tention and 20 from Tyler Arbuckle. The hosts, who led 44-33 at halftime, shot 55.9% from the floor for the game.
Awards pour in for Hubbard, UNH soccer
The UNH men’s soccer program on Monday earned two major awards from the ECAC. Head coach Marc Hubbard was named the ECAC Coach of the Year for a third time, junior Moise Bombito was named the ECAC Defensive Player of the Year, and both Bombito and junior Yannick Bright were selected to the All-ECAC First Team.
Hubbard’s record at UNH is 101-29-17. His teams have made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances and have won four America East Tournament titles.
The Wildcats went 15-4-1 in 2022, won one NCAA Tournament game and were ranked 21st in the final United Soccer Coaches National Poll.
Keene State men stay No. 6 in nation
The Keene State College men’s basketball team stayed at No. 6 in Division III in the latest D3hoops.com national poll released on Monday.
The Owls are 10-0 and their ranking is the highest in school history. KSC is one of three New England schools in the top six. St. Joseph’s of Hartford, Connecticut, is the new No. 1 in the poll, followed by Williams.