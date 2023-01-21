DERRY — A Londonderry High School basketball player who took a hard fall in Friday’s game at Pinkerton Academy was resting at home on Saturday, according to his coach, Jaryd Piecuch.
Conor Williams, a junior guard, suffered a concussion, said Piecuch.
“He’s home with his mom,” said the coach on Saturday morning. “It was the best-case scenario. He has a typical concussion. He has a headache.”
Williams was released from Elliot Hospital in Manchester on Friday night, said Piecuch. He will likely be out of action for a while.
Williams was taken off the court by stretcher after colliding in mid-air with Pinkerton forward Jackson Marshall and falling awkwardly to the wood floor at Hackler Gymnasium. Williams was immediately attended to by Pinkerton athletic trainer Amanda Murphy as players, administrators and a crowd of several hundred spectators looked on. Williams was then transported by Derry Emergency Medical Services to the hospital.
Piecuch said he had never seen a player take such a hard fall. “And the Pinkerton athletic director (Brian O’Reilly) said he’s never seen anything like that.”
Williams, said Piecuch, is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and about 135 pounds. Marshall, who appeared to be preparing to dunk the ball, is listed at 6-7 and is considerably heavier.
Williams was charged with a blocking foul on the play.
The game was halted at that point, with 7 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Pinkerton leading 46-27. After consultation with his players, Piecuch chose to forfeit the game.
The boys game was scheduled to be the opener of a doubleheader at the gym, followed by the girls varsity matchup between the two neighboring rivals, but that contest was postponed indefinitely.