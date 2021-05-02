Londonderry High's Owen MacDonnell and Pinkerton Academy's Liam Doyle submitted outstanding pitching efforts on Saturday.
MacDonnell hurled a two-hitter with one walk and 11 strikeouts in the Lancers' 2-0 home win over Windham. He outdueled Windham's Braydan DeCotis, who was also effective with six innings of four-hit ball. Zach Rheault doubled, singled and knocked in both runs for Londonderry.
Doyle went six innings, allowing two hits and one run in the Astros' 5-1 victory over Winnacunnet in Hampton. Doyle walked three and fanned 16.
Other Saturday games:
Trinity 9, Campbell 3: Sean Kuhlhoff pitched four innings for the Pioneers, striking out six, and also had four hits and two RBIs.
Coe-Brown 8, Bow 6: Jake Pelletier collected three hits and two RBIs, and scored two runs, to lead the Bears. Bow's Kyle Martin and Owen Petretta cracked two hits each, with Petretta adding two RBIs.
Boys lacrosse
Exeter 18, Salem 1: Spencer Clark's three goals and two assists led the Blue Hawks, who host Bishop Guertin Monday in a battle of unbeatens.
Girls lacrosse
Derryfield 11, Winnacunnet 5: Goalie Shawna Lesmerises made eight saves for the victory and teammate Lucy Licata led the Cougars with eight goals and three draw controls.