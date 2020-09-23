LONDONDERRY — No matter the sport, no matter the season, and even in the midst of the roller coaster of 2020, the Mack Plaque rivalry never fails to entertain.
After a thrilling 2-2 draw in Derry on Monday, the Pinkerton and Londonderry field hockey teams met at LHS and played another classic with the Lancers squeaking out a 1-0 victory.
The goal came with just over eight minutes remaining in the game when Jenna Madigan slapped the ball in from the goal mouth to break the scoreless tie.
Even with Madigan’s late heroics, it was the Londonderry defense that shined brightest as the sun began to set. The Lancers were on their heels for the entire second half as the Astros threw every offensive trick at them. Pinkerton outshot Londonderry 7-2 in the second half and drew eight penalty corners to just two by Londonderry.
“Overall, I think we have a really solid defense,” Londonderry coach Nichole Treadway said. “We have a sophomore goalie in net right now because our senior goalie’s injured. I’m overly proud of her and what she did today.”
That goalie was Kathryn Martin, who turned aside all nine shots she faced, including five in the fourth quarter. Martin backboned a triangle defense employed by the Lancers and led by senior sweeper Rylee McGrath.
McGrath, one of the veteran leaders for the Lancers, has taken on an added leadership role in practice as the season bucks forward one week at a time.
“It’s been difficult,” McGrath said. “We’re playing every game like it’s our last game. Going all in. Every practice we’re staying on, staying focused, and making sure we’re doing what needs to get done.”
For both sides, the ability to play their rival was an exciting way to start the season and gave the teams a reason to dial in the focus at practice an additional level.
“Going two games against the same team in a week is tough,” Treadway said. “We haven’t mentioned the words Mack Plaque at practice at all, but ultimately this is our Mack Plaque game and this is a huge accomplishment. We said every game right now could be our last game.”
You play every minute on the field like it’s your last.”
Despite playing to a draw Monday and taking the loss yesterday, Pinkerton coach Katie Van Nostrand said that she enjoyed being able to start the season against Londonderry.
“I kind of like it,” Van Nostrand said. “Having the game we had Monday was really exciting. I think there was so much energy, and having it be against Londonderry, to then build into this game, was exciting. An exciting week for sure.”