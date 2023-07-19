Maid Ahmic

Maid Ahmic is the new Manchester Central varsity soccer coach.

The Manchester Central boys soccer team has a new boys varsity soccer coach for the first time in 24 years but no other big changes are in store for the program.

With his own twists, Little Green coach Maid Ahmic wants to play the same style of soccer and run the program similarly to his predecessor, Chris LaBerge.