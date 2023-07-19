The Manchester Central boys soccer team has a new boys varsity soccer coach for the first time in 24 years but no other big changes are in store for the program.
With his own twists, Little Green coach Maid Ahmic wants to play the same style of soccer and run the program similarly to his predecessor, Chris LaBerge.
Ahmic, a 2011 Central graduate who became the program’s new coach last month, played right back for LaBerge and spent the past eight seasons as LaBerge’s junior varsity coach.
LaBerge led the Little Green to three NHIAA Division I championships (2009, 2011, 2012) and four runner-up finishes (2010, 2014, 2017, 2018). Last fall, Central went 13-5-1 and reached the semifinals for the third time in the past four seasons.
“It’s hard to follow the excellent standard of what Chris has accomplished,” Ahmic said. “In my opinion, I think he’s the greatest high school soccer coach in New Hampshire’s history but he gave me the formula and it’s nothing fancy, nothing crazy. It’s just hard work and, day after day, putting good practices in and hopefully we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Ahmic, 31, retained LaBerge’s assistant coach, Gary Lorusso, and brought on new assistant coaches in LaBerge’s son, Keegan, Mirsad Karic and Griffin Hamel.
The staff expects its players to work hard both on the field and in school, said Ahmic. “That was always my Achilles’ heel in playing high school sports, so just making sure kids are on top of their schoolwork and once they get on the field, they represent the school well,” he said.
As they did under LaBerge, the Little Green will emphasize possessing the ball and making smart passes on the pitch, Ahmic said.
Ahmic, who moved to Manchester from Bosnia at age 10, said he believes coaching within the program for the past several years will prove beneficial in his elevated role. LaBerge taught Ahmic how to adapt to whatever issues arise during a game or the season and Ahmic coached many of his varsity players at the JV level.
“I know how the program is, I know how the kids are,” Ahmic said. “Central soccer is a big melting pot of different cultures, different languages, different everything. Once we get together, we speak the same common language, which is soccer. Having experience with dealing with all those kinds of things over the last years will definitely help this year and the years going forward on how to coach these kids up.”
Ahmic’s focus this offseason is integrating Central’s incoming freshmen into the program and getting as many students as he can to try out for the program when tryouts begin on Aug. 14. Many Central players train together and with players from other Manchester schools every Saturday morning at Livingston Park during the summer.
Ahmic said his goals going forward are to build on the program’s past success, for the team to be positive on and off the field and for the program to be viewed as a point of pride for the community. He also wants to continue the tradition of many Central players going on to play at the college level.
“Just grow what Chris worked really, really hard on building these last 24 years — I just want to continue growing on that,” Ahmic said. “When somebody thinks of Central soccer, I want it to be a positive image of excellence.”