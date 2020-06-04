The Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic Committee has announced that the 2020 games, set for June 27, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee continues to celebrate the athletic achievements of the selected high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire, and looks forward to resuming the classic for its 29th year in 2021.
Here are the New Hampshire rosters:
Girls’ roster
Elle Byram, G, Souhegan; Spencer St. Pierre, D, Pinkerton Academy; Clare Woodford, D, Souhegan; Annalise Reed, D, Bishop Guertin; Trinity Gendron, D, Berlin/Gorham; Laura Dreher, D, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Julia Pinkham, D, Souhegan; Rae Roberts, D, Bishop Brady/Trinity/Manchester West; Ryleigh Tobin, F, Souhegan; Nicole Jones, F, Concord; Erin Doherty, F, Concord; Meredith Morhun, F, Hanover; Marissa Pinkham, F, Lebanon; Haley Hamilton, F, Berlin/Gorham; Haley Hildreth, F, Bishop Brady/Trinity/West; Anna Mazza, F, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Lilly Poitras, F, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Sara Sullivan, F, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover; Molly Connor, F, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover; Abi Mangiafico, F, Bishop Guertin; Abby Corbett, G, Concord.
Coaching staff: Geoff Taylor, Exeter; Patrick McDonough Concord
Boys’ roster
Jude Rogles, G, Exeter; John Giroux, D, Bedford; Colby Walsh, D, Somersworth; Cam Frank, F, Somersworth; Mason Drouin, F, Pinkerton; Brendan Tersolo, F, St. Thomas Aquinas; Jon Cloud, F, Lebanon; Joseph Marra, F, Pinkerton; Matthew Hauschild, F, Concord; Joseph Bodenrader, D, Salem; Zach Stimeling, F, Merrimack; Cam Wasylak, F, Bedford; Colby Gamache, F, Goffstown; Patrick Madden, F, Bishop Guertin; Ricky Davis, F, Exeter; Will MacLean, D, St. Thomas Aquinas; Adam Enscoe, F, Spaulding; Declan Daubney, D, Oyster River; Brendan Doyle, Exeter; Parker Taylor, G, Concord
Coaching staff: Jim Damren, Lebanon; Shane Maurice Somersworth