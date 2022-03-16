There was a time when Dan Colburn wasn’t sure if he would be coaching high school baseball this spring.
Colburn, who became Manchester West’s varsity baseball coach in 2014, has been dealing with low participation numbers in the school’s baseball program for many years. West didn’t field a varsity team in 2016, 2017 or 2018, when the Blue Knights had a junior varsity team only. Although West returned to the varsity level in 2019, things looked bleak for the upcoming season.
“The talent level wasn’t where it needed to be to compete on the varsity level for those years when we were only JV, and I wouldn’t have had enough to sufficiently field even one team (this year),” Colburn said. “Not even a varsity team.”
West students will be playing varsity baseball this spring, however, thanks to a co-operative team formed with Manchester Central that will be known as the Central/West Knights. West competed in Division II last season, but the Central/West team will play in Division I, where Central has long been a fixture.
Colburn and Central coach Ernie Yerrington will serve as co-head coaches this season.
“Based on the numbers last year between West, Central and Memorial — and granted it was almost like a semi-COVID year — 65 total students tried out for three public high school teams — and each high school would have loved to have had a varsity and a JV team,” Yerrington said. “Memorial was the only one that had enough players for a varsity and a JV. This will benefit both schools. I’m hoping we’ll have a minimum of 30 kids, maybe as much as 40.
“I’m told Memorial has 42 kids who have registered on Family ID. It certainly appears that Memorial will have a varsity and a JV, and Central/West will have a varsity and JV.”
Colburn estimated that there will be at least 10 or 11 West students in the program, five of them freshmen. “Our whole goal was to make sure the kids who wanted to play could play baseball,” he said.
Yerrington said new jerseys, hats and pants have been ordered that will feature black and gold colors and a new logo.
This is the first NHIAA co-operative baseball team formed at the Division I level. Central and West had a co-operative hockey team that added Manchester Memorial last season. West will also have a co-op softball team with Trinity this spring.
Home baseball games will continue to be played at Gill Stadium, which is where both teams played their home games in the past.
“So far there hasn’t been any drawback at all,” Colburn said. “The kids have been great. A lot of them play with or against each other in the summer.
“Ernie and I and the kids are looking forward to it. I think we’re going to at least compete in Division I. Our pitching depth should help us. That’s what we’re kind of relying on.
“The West kids are excited to get back in Division I, and I’m happy because I didn’t think we would be able to have a team at all.”