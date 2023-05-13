230514-spt-beaulieu
Manchester’s Collin Beaulieu runs away from a group of Trinity Pioneers during Saturday’s game at Memorial.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — The Manchester co-op boys lacrosse team is starting to put together the pieces that coach Jordan D’Onofrio saw at the beginning of the season.

The Kings lost their first nine games but have won two straight, including their 8-3 intracity victory over Division III Trinity on Saturday at Chabot-McDonough Field. They secured their first win on Friday, 10-4 over Nashua South.