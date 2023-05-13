MANCHESTER — The Manchester co-op boys lacrosse team is starting to put together the pieces that coach Jordan D’Onofrio saw at the beginning of the season.
The Kings lost their first nine games but have won two straight, including their 8-3 intracity victory over Division III Trinity on Saturday at Chabot-McDonough Field. They secured their first win on Friday, 10-4 over Nashua South.
“Our guys are starting to play with some more confidence,” D’Onofrio said after Saturday’s triumph over Trinity. “On the offensive end, we’re starting to move the ball and have a better understanding of how we need to attack, and trusting each other, I think, is the big piece, too. Defensively, our guys are getting better and better each day.”
The Kings led Trinity, 3-1, at halftime and 5-2 after three quarters. Junior captain Andrew Overy scored the final goal for the Pioneers (3-4) with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Manchester senior goalie Mene Adumene made seven saves, four of which came in the first half.
Trinity coach Mike Martinez said the Pioneers hung with Manchester and got into their transition game but could not put away chances in the first half.
“We’ve been mostly a transition team,” Martinez said. “We had golden opportunities. I give their goalie credit. He came away, especially in the first half, with three or four big saves. We sit there, we put those in, it’s pretty much a tie or…”
D’Onofrio said one of the improvements he has seen from his team is limiting opponents’ shots. Adumene was seeing between 20-30 shots a game earlier in the season, D’Onofrio said.
Senior attackman Tyler Manning scored his second goal of the game 2:05 into the second half to pull Trinity within one. Joey Velez and Thomas Egan both scored inside the final 3:02 of the third quarter to give the Kings a three-goal cushion entering the final frame and start a 5-0 Manchester run.“I think we were getting the good look from behind the net and then spinning it to our wings guys and letting them just shoot,” Velez said of the Kings’ second-half offensive success. “Just shoot, shoot, chase it and get it again — keep going ‘til we got it.”
Martinez said Trinity just did not have enough legs in the second half and ran out of steam midway through the third quarter. The Pioneers were without two starting midfielders and a starting attackman, he said.
Velez, Eagan, Lukas Tafe and Talen Perron all scored twice for Manchester. Liam Murphy logged a team-high three assists and Brian Baumgardner went 7-for-12 on faceoffs for the Kings.
Senior goalie and captain Chase Hunt made six saves for Trinity.
This season is the third straight in which Trinity and Manchester have met in the regular season.
Martinez said it’s a nice rivalry and most players on both teams know each other through school or other sports like hockey. D’Onofrio said it’s good to have the two Manchester boys lacrosse programs play each other and enjoys testing the Kings against a Trinity team that has won state titles (2015, 2021).
“I like challenging our guys to face teams that have won championships because, eventually, someday we want to get to that level,” D’Onofrio said. “I don’t care what division you are, if you’re a championship team, you’re a championship team and I want us to (go) against those types of guys.”