Pencil it in on your social calendar: Central vs. Memorial on the first weekend of the high school football schedule.
Central, Memorial and West all earned the chance to play after the Manchester Board of School Committee approved regional competition for fall high school sports categorized as “high risk” — football and cheer.
The vote, taken at 1:21 a.m. on Tuesday near the end of a marathon meeting, was 11-2, with Arthur Beaudry and James Porter opposed.
Board members took their action after hearing Athletic Director Christine Pariseau-Telge’s plans to play high school sports as safe as possible in a coronavirus pandemic, as well as input from local health officials.
“Balancing all things, I think we’re in a position where we can move forward with this,” said Phil Alexakos, chief operating officer for the Manchester Health Department.
Then there was an “X” factor, too, namely West senior star gridder Xavier Burpee, whose letter to the board made a difference for at least one member, Leslie Want. In the letter, Burpee pleaded for any kind of a season in hopes of improving his visibility to college recruiters and a chance for a scholarship.
“I’m not a ‘school’ type of kid, but I go because I love playing football and the thrill of it,” wrote Burpeee. “Yes, we know there will risks but that’s just the game of football. It’s not fair to the kids like me who go to school for sports. Things could be rough for someone at home and sports may be their only way out.”
Want said she was initially opposed to allowing football. But after hearing from Burpee, Pariseau-Telge and the health department, “I’m convinced to support this,” she said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Want said it was the hardest vote she’s ever taken in her five years on the board.
“I have no doubt if something happens, we’ll pull back immediately,” she said. “But it’s up to the students and their families to make sure that if they want to play, they’ll have to be responsible at home. And I think their coaches are emphasizing that, too.”
Before his “no” vote, Beaudry cited concerns with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control that urge distancing. “How are they going to do that?” asked Beaudry.
Earlier in the meeting, board members approved a proposal by Pariseau-Telge to hire three hourly employees — one for each high school — to serve as “COVID managers” to ensure players, coaches and a limited number of fans for games observe safety protocols at the fields. Over a six-week fall season, Pariseau-Telge estimated the bill at about $2,000, the cost defrayed by savings generated from less-frequent team travel in the fall and a lost spring season, she said. The proposal passed with only Mayor Joyce Craig opposing.
Pariseau-Telge explained to the panel that she has been meeting regularly with the New Hampshire Athletic Directors Association to communicate site-specific safety precautions and game schedules. “ADs will provide information to each other the week before we play,” she explained.
Regarding attendance at outdoor games, the board approved Pariseau-Telge’s plan for a system of two tickets, intended for immediate family members, to be distributed to each student-athlete. No fans will be allowed at girls’ volleyball matches, which will be played in gymnasiums.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pariseau-Telge explained how sports schedules might look in the fall.
The state’s Division I ADs, she said, have agreed upon a four-region geographical setup for most competition. Division I Central and Memorial teams will play each other and also Goffstown, Concord and possibly Bedford, if that town ultimately approves football. The goal is for each school to play only one other school per week — with soccer teams playing a home-and-home series — much like Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry do during Mack Plaque week.
Central and Memorial will be seeking two more football opponents to round out a six-game schedule, Pariseau-Telge said, and since the NHIAA has allowed for nonleague play (and open tournaments), she has contacted Mike Connell, the AD at Division III Trinity about a city game. Trinity is the defending state Division III champ.
Pariseau-Telge expects Division II West to be able to play mostly Division II teams in all sports. Athletic directors from that division are meeting later this week to formalize regional setups.
Non-football teams such as field hockey, soccer and volleyball can expect to play 10 games each, she said.
The NHIAA has established Sept. 8 as the first day of practice for fall “low-risk” sports, with Sept. 10 set as the first day of games. “Moderate-risk” sports such as soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, can start play on Sept. 18.
Football games can begin Friday, Sept. 25. Pariseau-Telge said Central and Memorial will play each other that first weekend.
“It will be rivalry night and senior night,” she said.