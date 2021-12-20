ALMOST every hockey practice, coaches remind Parker Burgess, Aiden Kelley and their teammates that they are part of something new.
For the first time ever, the NHIAA has allowed Manchester Central, West and Memorial to form a three-team Division I boys hockey cooperative team. The co-op runs for two years.
The NHIAA allowed the merger despite the numbers. According to Article IV, Section IX of the NHIAA handbook, the enrollment of the combined schools must not exceed that of Pinkerton Academy, the largest NHIAA member school. The NHIAA denied previous requests to form the three-school co-op for that reason.
“It’s great they let this happen,” said Burgess, who is a junior at Memorial. “We’re working toward making a well-known program. ... We come here every day to practice and get better to represent the city the best we can.”
Former Central/West coach Eric Fischer and former Memorial coach Chuck Goss are leading the co-op as co-coaches. Manchester, which is scheduled to open its season on Wednesday against Windham at Salem’s Icenter, has 31 players in the program — 17 from Central, 11 from Memorial, and one each from West, Manchester School of Technology and The Founders Academy.
Fischer, a Memorial graduate, and Goss, a Nashua native, have preached to their players not to view the team as Central/West/Memorial.
It is Manchester hockey.
“I think they’re pretty proud to have that emblem on them and know that they are just the Manchester hockey team,” Goss said of his players.
Burgess and Kelley, a senior at Central, said it was easy to put aside the Central-Memorial rivalry because players from both schools have the same goal — become a championship contender again.
Central, which began a co-op with West during the 2017-18 season, finished under .500 in at least the last five years. The team last made the playoffs in 2017. Memorial went 11-1 in Division II and qualified for the postseason last year for the first time since 2016; Goss said nine players were projected to return from that roster.
Central last won a state title in 2014, capturing the Division I crown one year after falling to Memorial in the final.
“We’re all fighting for the same cause,” Kelley said. “Whether we’re coming from Memorial, Central or West, at the end of the day we’re fighting for Manchester hockey.”
A number of players on the team got a head start on building chemistry with their new co-op teammates over the summer playing in a league out of Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett. Burgess and Kelley also played together in the fall within the Manchester Flames organization.
Some of the team’s upperclassmen also got to know each other better when deciding on the colors and emblem for the new co-op. They decided on a Vegas Golden Knights-hue of gold, black and white with a crown emblem in the middle of the sweater, referencing Manchester’s Queen City moniker.
Kelley and Burgess said the players deliberately chose colors not associated with Central, Memorial and West instead of blending those school colors together.
“We decided to take away the boundaries of the separate schools — have our own new thing,” Burgess said.
Manchester’s abundance of depth, which Memorial and Central/West rarely had in recent years, has allowed Goss and Fischer to form a junior varsity team. That has created competition among players to fight for a spot on the varsity roster each week and provides an opportunity for the program’s less-experienced players to develop at the JV level, Fischer said.
Goss and Fischer did not know each other well before this season but both said it has been easy working together as co-coaches. They have different coaching styles, said Goss, but that has been a benefit and provides a nice checks-and-balances dynamic. Goss said he is more system-driven while Fischer likes to let players skate more freely, for example.
Burgess and Kelley said the two coaches also have a pretty impressive good cop-bad cop routine.
“It wasn’t like we had to sit down and say, ‘Alright, let’s decide how we’re going to do this this year,’” Fischer said. “We were really pretty much all on the same page.”
Fischer said Manchester has speed and good defensive-minded players. The team also has some big forwards and solid leadership from players like former Central/West captains Kelley and Matt Blair and Memorial’s Burgess and Colin Fields, Goss said.
Unlike his previous seasons at Central/West, Fischer said this team’s goal is not just to win a couple games. The co-op is driven to bring back competitive high school hockey to Manchester.
“It’s not a lot of fun losing,” Kelley said. “We all want to compete and win — be in every game, be there with five minutes left, to compete, be in every game, give ourselves a shot.”