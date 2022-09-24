MANCHESTER — Dealing with low iron and growing pains, Aidan Cox did not feel well enough to finish the Manchester Invitational last year.
The Coe-Brown Northwood Academy senior returned to Derryfield Park for the 48th edition of the invitational on Saturday and finished three seconds shy of tying the boys’ course record.
Cox, who is committed to the University of Virginia for cross country and track, had a 13-second lead after the first mile and led by 23 seconds after the second mile of the boys Large School race on the way to his first-place time of 15 minutes, 20 seconds.
Ben True of Greely High School (Cumberland, Maine) set the boys course record (15:17) in 2003. True also ran at Dartmouth College before beginning his professional career.
Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, Rhode Island, senior Troy Silvestri finished runner-up to Cox with a time of 15:57.
Cox, who has won the past two NHIAA Division II individual titles on this course, had his eye on True’s record entering the race.
“I really wanted to run pretty fast here,” Cox said. “Definitely not as fast as I wished for (Saturday) but happy that I was able to win.”
Coe-Brown was the top New Hampshire team in the boys Large School division, taking fourth place with 140 points. Hendricken won the division with 87 points. William Hall of Hartford, Connecticut, with 102 points and Brookline (Mass.) with 114 points rounded out the top three.
Coe-Brown senior Tyler Tkaczyk finished 11th in 16:28 and teammate Jamie Lano placed 16th in 16:38.
Gilford High School senior Patrick Gandini said he has not yet “quite gotten the magic” from Derryfield Park but he has won his past three races on the course.
Gandini repeated as the boys Small School individual champion with his time of 15:58. He also won the boys Division III individual championship at Derryfield Park last fall.
Gandini said he took the lead for good when Lebanon senior and runner-up Birhanu Harriman got stuck in mud early on. Gandini had a 10-second lead on Harriman, who finished in 16:20, after the first mile and extended that to 18 seconds after the second mile.
“I think this year it was just trying to learn from my mistakes, not go out too fast and I knew that second mile was really, really important,” Gandini said. “So just try to relax the first mile and then really get it in in that second mile and then that last mile, you’ve just got to keep going and stay on the gas.”
Souhegan placed five runners in the top 20 to take the boys Small School team title with 54 points. Jaren Noorda led the Sabers with his sixth-place finish in 17:10. Souhegan junior Owen Stine (17:31) finished ninth, just before teammates Dallen Noorda (12th, 17:37), Finley Irvine (13th, 17:38) and Taloosh Anderson (14th, 17:41) crossed the finish line.
“They’ve been running really well and our gap has been small,” Souhegan coach Jeff Wilson said of his boys group. “That’s huge for cross country when you’ve got good runners and it’s also a lot more fun to race that way for the kids — when they see teammates alongside them instead of hoping their other teammates are doing well.”
Oyster River (101 points) and Trinity (143 points) took second and third in the boys Small School division.
Boys
Boys Small School top 10 individual results
1. Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 15:58; 2. Birhanu Harriman, Lebanon, 16:20; 3. Chris Jernigan, Oyster River, 16:43; 4. Jonas Teeter, Portsmouth Christian, 16:51; 5. Henry Hagen, Oyster River, 16:56; 6. Jaren Noorda, Souhegan, 17:10; 7. Lucian Gleiser, Hanover, 17:16; 8. Zed McNaughton, Woodstock (Vt.), 17:23; 9. Owen Stine, Souhegan, 17:31; 10. Leo Ebner, Plymouth, 17:35.
Boys Large School top 10 individual results
1. Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 15:20; 2. Troy Silvestri, Bishop Hendricken (R.I.), 15:57; 3. Mateo Bango, Phillips Exeter, 16:06; 4. Isaac Mahler, William Hall (Conn.), 16:14; 5. Matthew Giardina, Bishop Guertin, 16:15; 6. Oliver Brandes, Phillips Exeter, 16:19; 7. Keegan Tierney, Bishop Hendricken (R.I.), 16:19; 8. Lysander Duffield, Brookline (Mass.), 16:23; 9. Tyler Tkaczyk, Coe-Brown, 16:28; 10. Andrew Thornton-Sherm, St. Johnsbury (Vt.), 16:32.