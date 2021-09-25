MANCHESTER — Gilford High School junior cross-country runner Patrick Gandini did not have the legs to create much separation.
Gandini said he simply outlasted Sanborn junior Jared Khalil’s late push to capture the boys Small Schools individual title at the 47th annual Manchester Invitational on Saturday at Derryfield Park.
With Khalil steps behind, Gandini finished the course in 16 minutes, 16 seconds. Khalil finished seven seconds after Gandini to place second and his younger brother, Tyson, a sophomore, took third (16:52).
“It was close the whole time,” said Gandini, who loves hilly courses like Derryfield, which hosts the NHIAA Division I-III championship meets. “It was just like the last 200 yards where (I) just got some distance.
“Especially with last year with no invitationals, there’s no competition, really, so it’s nice to have somebody to be there and race with.”
First-year Oyster River boys co-coach Owen Buck said his team achieved its goal of placing as many runners in the top 25 as possible. The Bobcats won the boys Small Schools team title with 64 points after Dillon Labonte (fifth), Henry Hagen (seventh), Chris Jernigan (11th), Amani Harvey (19th) and Ethan Bessette (24th) posted top-25 finishes.
Hanover (101 points), Windham, (123), Bow (168) and Souhegan (193) rounded out the top five boys Small Schools finishers.
Buck said Bessette, Oyster River’s No. 6 runner, had a course personal-best time (17:50) and Labonte (17:07) solidified himself as the team’s top runner.
“The expectation was (to) make sure we got out, packed up from the front and moved up as a group,” Buck said. “We’ve had a pretty tight spread through the year through five. We’ve been trying to close our gap from our (No.) 6 and 7 (runners) up.”
Souhegan senior Chloe Trudel helped the Sabers girls place fourth in the girls Small Schools division with her runner-up time of 19:22. Trudel, who was also the runner-up at the last Manchester Invitational in 2019, finished 19 seconds after individual champion Ava Thurston of Harwood Union (Vt.).
“We were honestly just seeing where we could stack up but ultimately the goal (Saturday) was to have fun and get used to racing again,” Trudel said of how her team viewed the meet.
Hopkinton was the top New Hampshire school in the girls Small Schools division, finishing third overall with 92 points after placing three runners in the top 25. Junior Hannah Bennett led the way for the Hawks with her 10th-place time of 20:23.
Coming off her win at the Nashua North Invitational Saturday, Bishop Guertin of Nashua senior MaryKate Finn took third and was the top New Hampshire runner in the girls Large Schools race. Finn finished in 19:10, seven seconds after runner-up Loghan Hughes of Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans, Vt., and individual champion Charlotte Whitehurst of Phillips Academy of Andover, Mass. (19 minutes).
Finn said she shattered her previous course-best time by 45 seconds and wants to finish in fewer than 19 minutes when she next races Derryfield at the Division I championships.
“My strategy whenever I run here is to take the hills as easy as I possibly can,” Finn said. “I see what I can do on the uphills but I don’t push it. I don’t really push myself too hard up the hills. It’s just a nice, easy pace and then the downhills is when I try to cruise. Once you get to the top of the uphill and you’re free, you go as fast as you can.”
Burlington (Vt.) won the girls Large Schools team title with 93 points. Keene (101), Dover (141), Phillips Academy (166) and Pinkerton Academy of Derry (194) rounded out the top five.
Framingham (Mass.) junior Samuel Burgess won the boys Large Schools race in 15:39. Concord senior Sam Hilts was the top New Hampshire finisher, taking sixth with his mark of 16:17. Pinkerton senior Luke Brennan finished three seconds after Hilts to take seventh.
Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, R.I., won its third boys Large Schools team title in the past four editions of the invitational with 96 points. Union-32 of Montpelier, Vt., (104), William Hall of West Hartford, Conn., (158), Bellows Free Academy (186) and Bishop Guertin (225) rounded out the top five boys large school teams.
“It’s always great to get into a meet that’s a lot deeper,” Buck said. “It’s also awesome to touch the state meet course before the state meet. It’s really nice to get some miles out here, looking at what we’ve got to do.”
47th Manchester Invitational
At Derryfield Park
Girls Small Schools
Team results
1. Harwood (Vt.), 77; 2. Pentucket (Mass.), 87; 3. Hopkinton, 92; 4. Souhegan, 96; 5. Oyster River, 120; 6. Kennett, 208; 7. U-32 (Vt.), 220; 8. Coe-Brown, 263; 9. Bow, 271; 10. Thetford (Vt.) Academy, 322; 11. Hanover, 323; 12. Windham, 337; 13. Conant, 423; 14. Kearsarge, 428; 15. Newmarket, 459; 16. Lebanon, 464; 17. Campbell, 513; 18. Gilford, 523; 19. Merrimack Valley, 528; 20. Mascenic, 531; 21. ConVal, 531; 22. Plymouth, 534; 23. John Stark, 540; 24. Pembroke, 599; 25. Trinity, 628; 26. Goffstown, 669.
New Hampshire individual results
2. Chloe Trudel, Souhegan, 19:22; 3. Mackenzie Cook, Oyster River, 19:45; 5. Stephanie Svendsen, Souhegan, 19:52; 6. Maya Brochu, Bow, 20:05; 7. Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, 20:10; 8. Haley Kavanagh, Oyster River, 20:18; 10. Hannah Bennett, Hopkinton, 20:23; 12. Sophia Reynolds, Merrimack Valley, 20:32; 14. Catherine Stow, Gilford, 20:42; 16. Sheldyn Fisher, Coe-Brown, 20:52; 17. Amy Pattelena, Hollis/Brookline, 20:53; 17. Anna O’Reilly, Hopkinton, 20:54; 19. Shaylee Murdough, Hopkinton, 20:58; 20. Amy Burton, Kennett, 20:59.
Boys Small Schools
Team results
1. Oyster River, 64; 2. Hanover, 101; 3. Windham, 123; 4. Bow, 168; 5. Souhegan, 193; 6. Sanborn, 249; 7. Harwood (Vt.), 268; 8. Tyngsborough (Mass.), 303; 9. Conant, 339; 10. Mascenic, 340; 11. Trinity, 386; 12. Thetford (Vt.) Academy, 406; 13. Pentucket (Mass.), 436; 14. Timberlane, 442; 15. Lebanon, 450; 16. Hollis/Brookline, 459; 17. Gilford, 470; 18. Pembroke, 491; 19. Kents Hill (Maine), 512; 20. ConVal, 513; 21. Goffstown, 533; 22. St. Thomas Aquinas, 566; 23. Merrimack Valley, 606; 24. Milford, 606; 25. Dublin School, 607; 26. John Stark, 615; 27. Campbell, 624; 28. Epping, 645; 29. Derryfield School, 649; 30. Plymouth, 663; 31. Portsmouth Christian, 686.
New Hampshire individual results
1. Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 16:16; 2. Jared Khalil, Sanborn, 16:23; 3. Tyson Khalil, 16:52; 5. Dillon Labonte, Oyster River, 17:07; 6. Spencer May, Hanover, 17:15; 7. Henry Hagen, Oyster River, 17:24; 8. Logan Carter, Windham, 17:30; 9. Baxter Gower-Hall, Windham, 17:33; 10. Mack Levy, Hanover, 17:34; 11. Chris Jernigan, Oyster River, 17:35; 12. Drew Traffie, Mascenic, 17:37; 13. Ben Daniels, Hopkinton, 17:37; 15. Tyler Beard, ConVal, 17:41; 16. Luke Holmes, Hanover, 17:42; 17. Connor Traffie, Mascenic, 17:43; 18. Jaren Noorda, Souhegan, 17:44; 19. Amani Harvey, Oyster River, 17:45; 20. Will Parker, Hanover, 17:45.
Girls Large Schools
Team results
1. Burlington (Vt.), 93; 2. Keene, 101; 3. Dover, 141; 4. Phillips Andover (Mass.), 166; 5. Pinkerton, 194; 6. Bishop Guertin, 218; 7. Concord, 225; 8. Bedford, 253; 9. Mt. Mansfield (Vt.), 259; 10. South Burlington (Vt.), 261; 11. Essex (Vt.), 265; 12. Exeter, 267; 13. Winnacunnet, 303; 14. Bellows Free Academy (Vt.), 325; 15. Nashua North, 342; 16. Nashua South, 363; 17. Londonderry, 407; 18. Lowell (Mass.), 426; 19. Manchester (Conn.), 451; 20. Merrimack, 500; 21. Portsmouth, 517; 22. Framingham (Mass.), 575.
New Hampshire individual results
3. MaryKate Finn, Bishop Guertin, 19:10; 7. Brooke Marshall, Dover, 19:49; 8. Alina Pincoske, Concord, 19:52; 9. Fiona Lee, Bedford, 19:53; 11. Hannah Shepard, Keene, 20:11; 13. Reagan Hoy, Keene, 20:21; 14. Dantia Braccio, Nashua North, 20:25; 15. Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 20:30; 16. Isabel McIntyre, Dover, 20:31; 17. Lily Thomas, Salem, 20:36; 19. Caitlin Murphy, Exeter, 20:45; 20. Corinne Kinson, Keene, 20:46.
Boys Large Schools
Team results
1. Bishop Hendricken (R.I.), 96; 2. U-32 (Vt.), 104; 3. William Hall (Conn.), 158; 4. Bellows Free Academy (Vt.), 186; 5. Bishop Guertin, 225; 6. Concord, 241; 7. St. Johnsbury (Vt.) Academy, 242; 8. Champlain Valley (Vt.), 246; 9. Pinkerton, 260; 10. Framingham (Mass.), 269; 11. Essex (Vt.), 310; 12. Lowell (Mass.), 336; 13. Coe-Brown, 386; 14. South Burlington (Vt.), 400; 15. Londonderry, 412; 16. Phillips Andover (Mass.), 448; 17. Nashua South, 477; 18. Rutland (Vt.), 485; 19. Exeter, 491; 20. Alvirne, 566; 21. Bedford, 590; 22. Burlington (Vt.), 609; 23. Winnacunnet, 610; 24. Manchester (Conn.), 635; 25. Mt. Mansfield (Vt.), 672; 26. Salem, 705; 27. Manchester Memorial, 724; 28. Portsmouth, 745; 29. Nashua North, 775; 30. Merrimack, 807; 31. Sanford (Maine), 811; 32. Noble (Maine), 836; 33. Manchester Central, 986.
New Hampshire individual results
6. Sam Hilts, Concord, 16:17; 7. Luke Brennan, Pinkerton, 16:20; 12. Nate Fondakowski, Bishop Guertin, 16:28; 16. Zachary Hooper, 16:37.