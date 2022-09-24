Zahn

Bow's Susanna Zahn finishes ahead of the pack at Saturday's Manchester Invitational Small Schools girls race.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Bow High School senior Susanna Zahn overcame her past struggles at Derryfield Park and won the girls Small School race at the 48th Manchester Invitational on Saturday.

Zahn, who finished 70th at the invitational and 24th at the NHIAA Division II championships on the course last fall, led nearly the entire race and finished in 18 minutes, 16 seconds.