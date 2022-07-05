Manchester Memorial High School’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee has announced the members of the Class of 2022. The induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the high school.
Inductees entering the RED DIVISION – ATHLETES:
1960s
Andrew Kyriazis (1962), Steve Sheridan (1968), Bill Trisciani (1968), James Masson (1969);
1970s
Ron Provencher (1971), Tom French (1974), Heidi (Meisel) Langella (1978), Joe Senecal (1979);
1980s
Rand Cayer (1983), Deb “Buns” Robitaille (1984), Jonathan Lacombe (1987), John Astarita (1989), Mike Manni (1989), Brant Menswar (1989),
1990s
Chris Capistran (1990), Cindy (Padden) Lamontagne (1990), David Flurey (1991), Kathy (Dachowski) Anderson (1992), James Lavallee (1992), Ken Jobin (1993), Mark Thompson (1994),
Entering the RED DIVISION – COACHES:
Jim Morgan (Baseball), Jack Quirk (Boys Basketball/Girls Basketball), Walter Tafe Jr. (Hockey)’
Entering the WHITE DIVISION — GRADUATES OF PROMINENCE
Joyce (Hopkins) Craig (1985), Jonathan Eddinger (1989), Deb Flanders (1970), Daniel Goonan (1981),
Jodi Katz (2006), Brant Menswar (1989), Jaime Snarski (1995), Stephen VanDerBeKen (1967), Brenda Whitmore (1977)
Entering the BLUE DIVISION – VOLUNTEERS/CONTRIBUTORS:
George Abood, James Crawford, Tom Dolan, John Kolb, Frank Malik, Roger Polichronopoulos, Chris Psaledas
Due to pandemic concerns, the dinner is canceled. In its place will be a social hour during which inductees, relatives and friends can share memories and enjoy a variety of pastries and beverages.
The induction ceremony has been divided into two parts: Inductions for those entering the White and Blue divisions will begin at 1 p.m. in the school cafeteria, and inductions for those entering the Red Division — Athletes and Coach will begin at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
To purchase one or more, contact Hall of Fame Chairperson Ted Menswar Jr. via email: (tedmenswar@outlook.com) or cell phone (1-603-391-7126) with the number you need.
You may also mail your ticket request to Ted Menswar Jr., 130 Dwight St., Manchester, NH, 03104. Include the number of adult and child tickets needed.
Checks or money orders only (no cash) must be made out to: Manchester Memorial High School — Hall of Fame
Tickets must be purchased by Sunday, Oct. 23. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Also, messages for the program book must be ordered and paid for by Oct. 23. The cost of congratulatory message is as follows:
— Quarter page: $25
— Half-page: $50
— Full page: $100
For more information, contact Ken Roberge at kenroberge03@comcast.net/