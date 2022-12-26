MANCHESTER -- The Manchester co-op boys hockey team is still figuring out how to win, first-year coach Jeremy Baker said Monday.
On the first day of the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament, the Kings learned a little about winning after surrendering a lead.
Manchester took a one-goal lead into the third period, came back from a two-goal deficit to force overtime and scored inside the first minute of the extra frame in its 5-4 triumph over Bow on Monday at JFK Coliseum.
Manchester junior defenseman Mack Tripp completed his hat trick by scoring the game-winning goal from the right point off a Joey Velez offensive zone faceoff win 25 seconds into overtime.
The victory came five days after Manchester’s 6-5 loss to Salem in which it blew a two-goal, third-period lead.
“This team’s got to learn how to win,” Baker said. “They’ve got to learn how to play with the lead … These kids are young so they’ve got to learn that.”
The Kings, who are 2-1 in NHIAA Division I play, scored the game’s first two goals and led, 2-1, entering the second intermission.
Bow, which is 1-3 in Division I play, knotted the score on a Billy Smethurst shorthanded goal 3:19 into the third period that came during a 5-on-3 Manchester power play. The Falcons then took a 4-2 lead behind a breakaway goal from Owen Webber with 7:27 left and a Luke Virta rebound goal that came with 4:21 remaining.
“When they started fighting back, they were definitely outworking us physically,” Tripp said, “so I know that’s definitely something that we’ve got to talk about in the locker room a little bit more -- being physical from the get-go and being physical all game.”
The Kings forced overtime with Andrue McLaughlin’s rebound goal with 1:03 left after Manchester pulled goaltender Landon Wilson (18 saves) for the extra skater. Tripp scored a rebound power-play goal 1:19 earlier to pull Manchester within one.
Manchester went 2-for-6 on the power play -- four of its man-advantages came in the third period -- and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Baker said he was pleased his team stayed out of the penalty box, which has been an issue so far this season, but noted the power-play unit is still struggling.
“We work at it pretty much twice a week for 20-30 minutes of practice,” Baker said. “We just can’t seem to find rhythm with it. I’m working on it. They want to stand there with the puck and (think) the puck’s going to do the work and they don’t do it.”
Tripp opened the game’s scoring 3:09 into the first period with his top-shelf goal from the right point off a Velez feed.
Owen Kelley created a 2-0 Manchester lead with his power-play goal 2:57 into the second frame.
Luke Hartshorn put Bow on the board with a rebound goal in front following an Ethan Tobeler shot with 2:07 remaining in the second period.
Bow sophomore goaltender Brady Lover made 17 saves.
“I’m glad we had heart and we were able to fight back and get that win,” Tripp said. “It was a big win for us.”
Manchester, Bow, Hanover and Goffstown make up the Tafe Jr. division of the tournament, which is sponsored by Brady-Sullivan Properties. Defending tournament and Division I champion Concord, Bedford, Exeter and Trinity play in the McDonough Jr. division.
The top two teams in the McDonough Jr. division will play in the tournament final on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Tafe Jr. division winner will move to the McDonough Jr. division while the last-place team of the McDonough Jr. division will play in the Tafe Jr. division next year.
Exeter 4, Trinity 3 (OT): Coming off consecutive overtime losses to Londonderry and Concord in Division I regular-season play, Exeter came back from a three-goal deficit and scored three power-play goals en route to the overtime win.
Blue Hawks senior defenseman Roger Davis scored the game-winner on a turnaround, rebound power-play goal from the slot with 42.2 seconds left in the five-minute, 4-on-4 overtime session.
The Blue Hawks forced overtime with two goals inside the final five minutes of regulation.
Exeter’s Cam Snee tied the game at 3-3 with 18.5 seconds left in the third period on a power-play goal. The senior forward skated into the offensive zone toward goal with a Pioneer on his back and scored on a shot over Trinity goaltender Brendan Heppler’s left shoulder.
The Blue Hawks trimmed Trinity’s lead to 3-2 with 4:23 left in the third period, when Matt Wallace scored on a low shot from the right point.
Exeter had a 6-on-4 advantage on Trinity during Snee’s goal after pulling goaltender Charlie Mozina (25 saves) for the extra skater with 2:04 left in the third.
Exeter also got on the board with 2:23 left in the second period via a power-play goal from sophomore West Vaillant.
“In the preseason it was really clicking and through our first three games it hasn’t been,” Blue Hawks coach Paul DiMarino said of his team’s power-play unit, “so we made some changes at practice on Friday and Saturday. We definitely saw the results of those changes today based on the goals that were scored. It was good to see that pay off.”
Trinity junior forward Sam Maurice recorded a hat trick over the opening 12:53 of the first period.
Maurice’s opening-period outburst gave Trinity a 3-0 lead entering the first intermission and a 3-1 cushion after two periods.
Heppler made 28 saves.
“I’m happy we won because if we had three overtime losses in a row, that would have been tough,” DiMarino said.