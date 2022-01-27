VIN PASTORE, the boys basketball coach at Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass., seemed to choose his words carefully when he was asked to describe Kur Teng.
“There’s a lot of talents in basketball, but the art of scoring a basketball is the most important talent — and it’s a talent that very few people have,” Pastore said. “Kur has it at an elite level. And when I say elite … elite of the elite.
“He scores at all three levels. He’s a very good shooter from deep. He’s got an old-school mid-range game that you don’t find many people have or use, and he can score above the rim. So he scores in all different ways. He has a poise about him where he doesn’t get sped up, which is unusual for a player his age (16). I guess you could say he scores with grace.”
You may remember Teng from his brief time at Manchester West, where he quickly made a name for himself as a freshman during the 2019-20 season. Teng, a 6-foot-3 guard, scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his varsity debut against Milford, and poured in 30 points with seven rebounds against an unbeaten Hanover team later that season.
After one season at West, Teng transferred to BCA and reclassified. He’s currently in his sophomore season at BCA, which is an independent member of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC). Despite being a Class AA team, BCA has several AAA teams on its schedule, including Brewster Academy and New Hampton.
“Kur was talented when he was at West,” Pastore said. “If you remember, he started varsity as a freshman, but his game has since matured. The things he could do at the high school level he can now do against the best players in the country. He can score the basketball against anybody. He’s a natural at it.
“He’s 6-3 — and I mean he’s really 6-3 — and what we could call in today’s game a combo guard. We like to keep him off the ball because he’s such a great scorer and get him moving without the basketball, but he can play the point, bring it up and facilitate. But somebody that good at scoring the basketball … you can’t have him facilitate. You’d like to have somebody facilitating to him.”
Pastore also coached Teng with the Mass. Rivals AAU Club. Teng, who still lives in Manchester, said his game improved significantly with the Rivals last year.
“He (Pastore) pushed me to play a lot harder and brought my confidence up,” Teng said. “I can score the ball pretty easy and I can pass the ball pretty well. Things I could work on are putting the ball on the floor a little more, and my defense.”
Teng said he currently has nine scholarship offers: Providence, Texas A&M, Siena, UMass, Georgetown, Clemson, Wichita State, Rutgers and Seton Hall.
The Sentinels had an 11-5 record through their first 16 games this season. Teng began the week averaging 17.0 points per game.
“He’s an exceptional rebounder and passer of the basketball,” Pastore said. “He can rebound the ball in traffic, and rebounding guards are prime prospects for high-level college basketball.
“He’s my best player as a sophomore. Very talented.”
