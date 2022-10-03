CANAAN
IT MADE perfect sense to Hailey Miller.
Her friend, Gabbie Pierce, was looking for a sport to play in the fall.
Her field hockey team at Mascoma Valley Regional High School needed a goalie.
“We were scrambling for a goalie and we didn’t have anybody trained,” Miller said. “My dad said, ‘Gabbie would make a great goalie.’”
When Miller went to Danielle Pushee, who was hired in the offseason as the Royals coach after spending six years leading the junior varsity, she knew of Pierce because of another sport she played.
“(Miller) told me over the summer that she had possibly recruited Gabbie,” the coach said. “I knew her from name only. Being the only girl football player at the school, she kind of stands out.”
Pierce played football in middle school and as a freshman for Mascoma, but going into her sophomore year, decided to sit out the fall season.
But she missed being on a team and when basketball season started, Pierce felt she wasn’t in the shape she wanted to be in and wanted to get back into a sport her junior year.
Despite that, when Miller, also a junior, first approached her with the idea of playing field hockey, she wasn’t on board right away.
“I was like ‘yeah, maybe,’” Pierce said. “I didn’t think much about it, then thought ‘why not?’ It’s something to get me in shape for basketball.”
Pierce didn’t tell Miller right away, instead waiting to surprise her for her birthday.
“It took a couple of weeks to convince her,” Miller said. “Finally, for my 16th birthday, she gave me a thing that said ‘happy birthday, I’ll be your goalie.’ It was one of the best gifts possible.”
While picking up the nuances and rules of field hockey took some time, Pierce adjusted to being a goalie in no time, comparing the padding the netminder has to wear to what she was used to wearing on a football field.
“The padding was probably the easiest thing to get used to,” she said. “It’s like football pads, just more on the lower half instead of the upper half.”
Pierce started playing football in sixth grade, wanting to follow the path that other family members had taken.
“I grew up around football,” she said. “Uncles, cousins, my brother — all played. I really liked it. It was like a big family, it was like having a whole bunch of brothers.”
She was an offensive and defensive lineman for Mascoma, and after that experience, switching to field hockey goalie wasn’t as terrifying as it might sound.
“It’s a little round plastic ball and not a two-hundred-pound man,” she said.
That fearlessness is one of the qualities Pushee has come to appreciate from her new starting goalie.
“She is tough as nails,” Pushee said. “She’s not afraid of anything. We’ve had goalies in the past that when a goal goes in, they were like ‘it happens.’ Gabbie has a fire in her, when the ball goes by, she gets mad, even in practice.
“She’s had that determination to keep it from going in, even when she first started.”
Pierce has also been willing to continue to learn, not just what it takes to be a good goalie, but also the rules of the sport. Miller was surprised at how quickly it took her friend to make adjustments and pick up on some of the little things.
“Learning field hockey rules, there’s a lot going on, but she picked it up fast,” she said. “I thought the transition was going to be a little rougher, but it was pretty smooth.”
Mascoma, which was scheduled to play at Lebanon on Monday, has won two of its last three games and has one of the 11 playoff spots in Division III at the moment.
But the Royals will need a strong finish in their final three games to secure that spot, and that’s what Pierce is focused on now.
“I really want to make the playoffs this year,” she said. “We’re a pretty strong team. Young, but strong.”