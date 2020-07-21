The MIAA Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to push back the Massachusetts high school sports fall season to Sept. 14.
The proposal put forward by the association’s COVID-19 Task Force passed unanimously.
Under the proposal, Sept. 14 signifies the start of preseason.
Which sports can be played, if any at all, this fall will be decided by local agencies and Gov. Charlie Baker’s office. Once that decision is made, the MIAA will then be used to implement those specific guidelines handed down by the state.
If the state chooses to follow the current youth sport guidelines released on July 6, soccer, football, and competitive cheer would be unable to compete, as they fall into the “high-risk” category.
Moderate sports can participate, according to the guidelines. The state lists those sports as baseball, softball, crew/sailing (2-3 people in a boat), track and field, cross country, running clubs, team swimming, volleyball, dance class, fencing, field hockey and no-contact lacrosse.
Also on Tuesday, the largest public high schools in Texas had their football schedules pushed back by a month, the University Interscholastic League announced with a revised schedule. Initially scheduled to begin practicing Aug. 3, schools in the 5A and 6A classification will now begin on Sept. 7. Those schools can have their first games starting Sept. 24, and championship games will be pushed back into January.
Schools in smaller classifications can begin practicing Aug. 3 and playing games Aug. 27, with championships in mid-December.
The focus on larger schools is aimed at those in metropolitan areas where coronavirus cases are surging amid the pandemic.t