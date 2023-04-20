PORTSMOUTH — Tim Hopley could not have known how decisions made by three families 8,400 miles away in Thailand would affect his Portsmouth High baseball team.
The Minckler, Hewett and Blumenthal families all lived in the same neighborhood in Thailand. All three of the fathers were Americans who resettled there for work-related reasons.
And when the families decided to move to the United States — or move back to the U.S., in the cases of the three dads — they chose the Portsmouth area.
Along with the move came boys who would all go on to star for Portsmouth.
The latest Clipper through the Thailand pipeline is Matthew Minckler, a senior shortstop and a Virginia Tech University commit, whose family moved to Portsmouth in 2018. He followed the lead of Calvin Hewett, now playing at Vanderbilt, whose family moved to Greenland, N.H., in 2013.
Minckler is the second of Andy and Rin Minckler’s boys to play for Hopley. His older brother, Ryan, is a Niagara University redshirt freshman pitcher. The Mincklers were joined in their move by the family of Justin Blumenthal, a former Clipper and now a UMass freshman infielder.
“It’s awesome for us four to come over from Southeast Asia all the way to Portsmouth,” said Matt Minckler. “It’s just a crazy story that not a lot of people know about.”
Hopley is the beneficiary.
“They all love the game, respect the game, play the game hard and play the game the right way,” he said. “They’re all individuals in how they prepare themselves and get themselves ready. We’ve obviously been blessed.”
The Mincklers visited the Hewetts in Greenland every summer until they made the decision to move in 2018 while Matthew was in eighth grade. By then, he had been playing baseball at a high level all over Asia.
After Minckler’s freshman season was wiped out by COVID-19, he earned the starting center fielder position for the Clippers as a sophomore and transitioned to shortstop during Portsmouth’s run to the Division I semifinals last year when he hit .338 with eight doubles and 13 RBIs to earn an all-Division I first team selection.
“I think I came into high school weighing 115 pounds, so now I’m up to 165 pounds and I’m trying to get heavier and stronger every year,” Minckler said. “I had solid fundamentals when I was younger and I think I’m just growing into my body and growing into my speed and strength.”
Minckler thought he broke his left hand two years ago and he struggled to grip the bat. He fooled around in the cage hitting left-handed and he thought he was hitting the ball harder. He gave it a try that fall and hit a home run in his first-ever official left-handed at-bat.
Minckler then decided to give switch-hitting a full-time try and worked it in after his sophomore season, but was hit by a pitch in the retina of his right eye before last season and struggled with his vision before switching back to hitting strictly right-handed midway through the season.
But that didn’t stop him from trying again this year.
“The last year and half what people haven’t seen is my ability to switch-hit,” Minckler said. “I picked it up again about six months ago. I think I am a better (left-handed) hitter. I think I have more power from that side.”
Minckler is also helping Portsmouth (4-1) as its third starter after tossing some relief innings last year. Minckler threw five innings of no-hit ball during last week’s 7-0 win over Salem and is slated to start today’s game at Spaulding.
“You can put him anywhere on the field and his athleticism is going to show up,” Hopley said. “This year, we asked him to take some of the load as one of our starting pitchers and he was willing to do whatever to help us reach our goal. A lot of time you get D1 scholarship position guys (who) don’t want to risk it. We just talked about it and developed a plan to protect his arm while he plays middle infield at the same time.”
Portsmouth seniors Elliot Miles and Jake Carlisle immediately bonded with Minckler when he joined the team and they’ve seen how his talent and determination from the beginning has translated into where he is today. Minckler played shortstop on Wednesday while Carlisle tossed a two-hitter during Portsmouth’s 10-0 win over Merrimack.
“He has an insane work ethic and never stops,” Miles said. “When you combine those two, it makes for an incredible player.”
“He’s always had that energy and has always been an amazing leader,” Carlisle said. “He’s a great teammate to have.”
The goal toward playing Division I college baseball was immediately sparked when Hewett committed to Vanderbilt as a sophomore. His brother then committed to the University of Virginia the following year before he transferred to Niagara this season.
Minckler had been on the collegiate radar after various AAU tournaments throughout the year and he fell in love with Virginia Tech during an unofficial visit during his sophomore year while dropping off his brother at Virginia.
“I just fell in love with the campus and they have a motto about their system and their team that I kind of fell in love with and I couldn’t really resist,” Minckler said. “I don’t know where I’m going to be playing, but I think my versatility helped me get recruited. Wherever they put me, it doesn’t matter to me.”
As Minckler’s college career awaits, there is nothing more he wants than to help lead the Clippers (4-1) to a Division I championship in June.
“I don’t want to lose another game,” Minckler said. “I think to win every game from here on out would be amazing. Obviously, the goal is to win a state championship.”