Portsmouth's Matthew Minckler

Matthew Minckler warms up during Portsmouth High’s win over Merrimack on Wednesday.

 DAN DOYON

PORTSMOUTH — Tim Hopley could not have known how decisions made by three families 8,400 miles away in Thailand would affect his Portsmouth High baseball team.

Friday's high school roundup: Davis leads Hinsdale baseball team

The Minckler, Hewett and Blumenthal families all lived in the same neighborhood in Thailand. All three of the fathers were Americans who resettled there for work-related reasons.

Thursday's high school roundup: Hollis-Brookline's Kump one-hits Pelham