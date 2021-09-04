NASHUA — Stellos Stadium had never been particularly kind to Salem High School running back Aidan McDonald or his teammates.
From youth football to a 2020 Division I semifinal loss to Nashua North, McDonald could be forgiven if he inwardly took a bit of added pleasure in the Blue Devils’ 62-36 win Friday night over Nashua South.
With his offensive line neutralizing the Purple Panthers for much of the night, McDonald rushed for 243 yards on 22 carries, four of them touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
In all, the Blue Devils, ranked No. 1 in the preseason Union Leader statewide Power Poll, put up 530 yards of offense. And they did it without having to unleash its passing game.
“Our running backs did great. We scored a lot of points,” McDonald said. “They’re fast, they’re powerful, but we blocked well tonight. … I’m just so happy for our offensive line, they did a phenomenal job.”
“It’s no secret we’ve got some good running backs,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “But you can’t rush for as many yards as we did or score that many points without some great offensive line play.”
The Blue Devils quickly fell into a 7-0 hole as the Panthers marched 59 yards in eight plays, capped by Josh Compoh’s 2-yard score.
Then came McDonald’s 85-yard sprint on the ensuing kickoff, showing what Abraham cited as one of his team’s strengths: Resiliency.
Nashua South matched the Blue Devils through the remainder of the first half, trailing 35-28 after Compoh’s 80-yard kickoff return and Connor Rowsell went in for the 2-point conversion.
A last-minute first-half drive looked promising for the Panthers before the clock ran out on them at the Salem 5-yard line.
Then came Salem’s second-half onslaught.
“They were stopping us sometimes, but the coaches did a great job mixing it up.,” McDonald said.
McDonald raced through the Panthers for a 60-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half.
“He’s fast. But he’s also football smart and he’s a violent runner,” Abraham said.
The Blue Devils’ defense took control from there. Nashua’s final score came in the closing minute of the fourth quarter.
“We’re pretty young up front. We’re counting on a lot of young guys to play defense for us who haven’t played a lot of varsity defense,” Abraham said. “Shutting them out in the second half was a big task. That was my favorite part of the game.”
Upwards of eight Nashua players were hobbled by muscle cramps, and Salem took full advantage of it.
“When we had all our guys on the field, I thought we were right there. … We have decent depth, but not that good depth,” South coach Scott Knight said.
“To beat this team we need to be fully loaded.”
“That’s a really good team,” Abraham said. “That’s a team that’s going to fight for the title. So don’t let the score fool you here.”