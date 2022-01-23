McDonough powers Trinity to victory Staff Report Jan 23, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Finn McDonough scored a pair of goals to help Trinity past Manchester 6-2 in boys hockey on Saturday at JFK Coliseum.Ben Canny, Aiden Palmeter and Cooper Gaudio also scored for the Pioneers (2-3-1), which received 10 saves from goalie Braeden Lubelczyk.Owen Kelley and Lucas Taft scored for Manchester, and goalie Landon Wilson made 32 stops.Bishop Guertin 4, Bedford 0BG: John Mantone, 3 goals, Logan Vogel, 1 goal, 1 assist, James Mantone, 1 assist, Austin Abbott, 1 assist, Brian Jenkins, 1 assist.Londonderry 3, Windham 2, OTLondonderry: Brandon Savage, 2 goals, Drew Cameron, 1 goal; Michael Anstey, 23 saves.Windham: Aiden Quaglietta, Joey Gilbert, 1 goal each; Vito Mancini, 35 saves.Bishop Brady 1, Goffstown 1, OTBrady: Brady Ziegler, goal; Dom DuBreuil, assist; Ethan Piotrowski, Jake Tash, Ethan Christerson, Will Brochu, defense.Girls hockeyBishop Guertin 10, Bedford 5BG: Jenna Lynch, 6 goals, 2 assists; Julie McLaughlin, 3 goals, 1 assist; Jasmine Shattuck, 1 goal.Boys basketballConant 36, Saint Thomas 35Saint Thomas, Reece Rogers, 12 pts; Brady Rogers, 10 pts.Lebanon 66, Sanborn 55Sanborn (12-3): Jared Khalil, 24 pts.Goffstown 70, Bedford 47Goffstown: Aiden O’Connell, 23 pts; Ryan Strand, 15 pts; Mason Blondeau, Rob Baguidy, 14 pts each.Bedford: Austin Kasyjanski, 11 pts; Sean Toscano, 10 pts.Girls basketballMilford 46, Souhegan 35Milford: Avery Fuller, 14 pts; Lulu Maguire, 12 pts; Bailey Johnson, 8 pts; Claire Cote, 6 pts; Elianna Nassy, two key free throws; Addie Hopkins, Kate Hansen, defense.Souhegan: Caitlyn Cooper, 18 pts; Abbey Rose, 8 pts. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage