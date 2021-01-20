Senior assistant captain Kenny McIntire’s five-point performance led the Manchester Memorial boys hockey team to a 9-1 victory over rival Central/West in both teams’ season opener Wednesday at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
The Division II Crusaders scored five times over the opening 10:05 of the game to take a 5-0 lead into the first intermission.
McIntire logged the game’s first two goals over the opening 5:15 and provided a behind-the-net assist on Colin Fields’ tally that built a 5-0 Memorial lead with 4:55 left in the opening period.
Linemates Parker Burgess and Brandon Burroughs also scored first-period goals for the Crusaders.
McIntire scored 19 seconds into the second period to complete the hat trick and also assisted on Kody Boyce’s power-play goal 4:01 into the middle frame that created a 7-0 Memorial lead. Chase Fudala and Demetri Alexander also notched second-period power-play goals for the Crusaders over Division I Central/West’s two five-minute major penalties in the stanza.
Landon Wilson made three saves for Memorial.
Aiden Kelley scored the lone goal for Central/West in the third period. Central/West goaltender David Hood made 30 saves.