The NHIAA career of Coe-Brown Academy’s Addison Cox came to a triumphant end over the weekend.
Cox, a senior, ran a 10:57.53 to win the 3,200 meters at the Meet of Champions on Saturday at Sanborn Regional High in Kingston. She won by 29 seconds over the next-closest finisher, Maya Brochu of Bow, and beat her own winning time in the May 29 state Division II championship meet by 14 seconds.
Cox was the 2020-2021 Gatorade New Hampshire cross country athlete of the year after winning the Division II and Meet of Champions crowns in the fall.
Her younger brother, sophomore Aidan, ran a 9:13.45 to win the boys’ title in the 3,200 meters at the Meet of Champions.
The only double winner on Saturday was Concord Christian’s Shane Wang, who captured both the long jump and the triple jump, the latter with a state-record distance of 48 feet, 2.5 inches, breaking the old mark of 48-1.5 set by Triston Delicema of Nashua North in 2017.
The other state record to fall was the 100, where Merrimack Valley’s Seth Baylus ran a 10.77, breaking the 2004 mark of 10.80 set by Manchester Central’s Dominique Worsley.
meet of champions Winners
Girls
100: Ella Maclean, Hanover, 12:45. 200: Soraya Ross, Nashua South, 25.36. 400: Kylee Quinlan, Winnacunnet, 58.49. 800: Abby Hughes, Windham, 2:19.42. 1,600: Liza Corso, Portsmouth Christian, 5:04.43. 3,200: Addison Cox, Coe-Brown, 10:57.53. 110 hurdles: Charlotte Cousins, Oyster River, 14.84. 300 hurdles: Sydney Lavelle, Exeter, 46.27. 4-by-100 relay: Nashua South (Iyana Braswell, Madeline Stevens, Mia Cruz, Soraya Ross), 49.44. 4-by-400 relay: Exeter (Clara Knab, Autumn Agri, Sydney Lavelle, Meadow Gregory), 4:07.06. 4-by-800 relay: Exeter (Anna Madden, Alison McFarland, Grace Mercier, Gregory), 9:50.12. High jump: Leslie McGrath, Milford, 5-8. Pole vault: Erin Eastwood, Exeter, 10-0. Long jump: Renee Wilson, Milford, 17-8 1/4. Triple jump: Grace Hall, Hopkinton, 35-8 1/4. Shot put: Victoria Conrad, Nashua North, 41-1. Discus: Briana Danis, Pinkerton, 124-11. Javelin: Aliana Mercado, Nashua North, 106-10.
Boys
100: Seth Baylus, Merrimack Valley, 10.77. 200: Connor Dunning, Nashua North, 21.96. 400: Zachary Valhouli, Winnacunnet, 49.60. 800: Matthew Griffin, Londonderry, 1:54.02. 1,500: Rohan Rai, Windham, 4:17.05. 3,200: Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 9:13.45. 110 hurdles: Patrick McDonald Bedford, 14.65. 300 hurdles: Michael Poulin, Exeter, 39.95. 4-by-100 relay: 1, Windham (Braeden Manti, Landon Neal, Jackson Bomba, Quinn Cerami), 43.07. 4-by-400 relay: Keene (William O’Connor, Erik Nolan, Torin Kindopp, Jonas O’Mara, 3:25.55. 4-by-800 relay: Concord (Aiden Gleason, Liam Gleason, Zachary Hooper, Sam Hilts), 8:14.60. High jump: Max Lussier, Sanborn, 604. Pole vault: Samuel Epstein, Merrimack, 13-6. Long jump: Shane Wang, Concord Christian, 21-10. Triple jump: Wang, Concord Christian, 48-2½. Shot put: James Dupuis, Pembroke, 49-3. Discus: Caden Zalenski, Milford, 151-3. Javelin: Thomas Mason, Nashua North, 145-6.