Matarzzo
Buy Now

Bishop Guertin’s Spencer Matarazzo lays it up ahead of Manchester Memorial’s Christian Bilolo during Friday night’s Division I game in Nashua. The Cardinals prevailed, 65-48. Story, Page C3.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

NASHUA — On paper, Friday night’s game between the Bishop Guertin and Manchester Memorial boys basketball teams looked pretty even: Two better-than-average teams trying to get an upper hand in the first full month of the Division I season.

On the court, though, the Cardinals established a pressing and trapping defense, keeping the Crusaders at arm’s length throughout in a 65-48 victory.