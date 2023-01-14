NASHUA — On paper, Friday night’s game between the Bishop Guertin and Manchester Memorial boys basketball teams looked pretty even: Two better-than-average teams trying to get an upper hand in the first full month of the Division I season.
On the court, though, the Cardinals established a pressing and trapping defense, keeping the Crusaders at arm’s length throughout in a 65-48 victory.
Senior Matt Santosuosso, BG’s two-way star football player, showed muscle underneath and a deft touch with a pair of corner 3-pointers, scoring 19 first-half points (21 for the game) as the hosts carried a 16-point lead (37-21) into intermission.
Luke Anderson hit a pair of layups — one conventional and one reverse — early in the second half as BG stayed aggressive and the Crusaders continued to struggle from the field. And when Anderson slipped inside for a nifty pass from Spencer Matazarro to build BG’s lead to 22 (50-28) with one minute left in the third quarter, the verdict was all but sealed.
A senior point guard, Anderson finished with 15 points.
“He’s even-steven,” said BG coach John Fisher of Anderson. “He shoots the ball a lot. He’s on the court a lot, probably the most minutes of any player. So, yes, he is that force for us. And he’s a smart kid.”
Bishop Guertin improved to 4-2 while the Crusaders dropped to 4-3 with Bedford (6-1) coming in Tuesday night.
“I’m not going to say the moment was too big for us, but it kind of seemed like that at points,” said Memorial coach Danny Bryson. “But I’m proud of the way we ended the game. We could have lost by 30, but we fought back. Just wasn’t our night.”
The overriding factor in the Crusaders’ troubles was BG’s double-teaming traps, which forced a string of turnovers in the first half leading to easy transition buckets. BG’s pressure combined with a tough environment — a raucous student section and pep band — resulted in a disastrous recipe for Memorial’s underclassmen-dominated lineup.
“I wanted to try to see how the pressure would work tonight,” said Fisher. “They’re a great basketball team, so you have to come up with something else.”
Sophomore Devin Lavallee sparked Memorial in the second half, at one point scoring nine straight Crusader points, on the way to a team-high 15 points. Mateo Ancic added 14 points and Treyhaun Dunn scored seven points on some tough work under the basket.