There will be some new faces wielding fungo bats in Manchester during the upcoming high school baseball season.
Kevin O’Leary has resigned as Manchester Central’s varsity baseball coach, and Teri Gatzoulis has stepped down as the varsity baseball coach at Manchester Memorial. Both said the decision was made for family reasons.
O’Leary, who spent eight seasons as Central’s coach, has two young daughters (age 4 and 6) and said it would have been difficult for him to balance time with his family and a varsity baseball job.
“It’s only two-and-a-half months, but it’s two-and-a-half months every single day,” he said. “I couldn’t give the amount of time a varsity program needs to succeed. I knew I wouldn’t be able to do that this year. It’s not fair to the kids not being able to spend the amount of time that’s needed. If somebody can come in and dedicate that time, they’ll be better off.”
O’Leary, 38, lives in Hooksett. He graduated from Trinity in 2001, and was an outfielder for the Pioneers when Ed Poisson was Trinity’s head coach.
“I think the biggest thing I’ll miss is watching the kids grow up and mature — and not just baseball-wise, but as better people, better students,” O’Leary said.
Gatzoulis, a Manchester resident, realized he would have to stop coaching when his wife left her job at Hooksett’s Cawley Middle School to accept a full-time position at Proctor Academy. He spent the last five years as the head coach at Memorial, where he works as a guidance counselor.
“She was at Cawley, so she was able to come home and pick up my daughter from Green Acres (Manchester’s Green Acres Elementary School) and take her to dance and all her extra stuff, and now she can’t,” Gatzoulis said. “It was family reasons. It has nothing to do with anything else. This will be the first season in 21 years that I haven’t coached. I’ll miss it.”
Gatzoulis, 47, also served as the varsity baseball coach at Trinity for one year. Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Memorial baseball program for four years, and the junior varsity coach at Goffstown for 11 years.
Like O’Leary, Gatzoulis also played high school baseball in Manchester. He graduated from Memorial in 1992.
“It’s going to be a shock to my system when the season gets here,” Gatzoulis said. “I know I’ll be bored. I think they’ll have some good applicants for both jobs.”