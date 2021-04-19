WINDHAM — Although the Winnacunnet High School baseball team produced plenty of offense Monday, the Warriors didn’t need most of it. Not with junior Joe Allen on the mound.
Allen, a junior who has committed to the University of Michigan, struck out 13 in six innings as Winnacunnet breezed past Windham, 12-0, in the first meeting between the two programs.
The first seven outs Allen recorded were by strikeout. Windham’s lone hit in the game was a first-inning single by sophomore left fielder Cole Constantine.
“Fastball was coming out good,” Allen said. “Curveball wasn’t the greatest in the first few innings, but it came around toward the end, which was good. Trying to get outs as quick as possible by attacking hitters is the main goal. I thought I did that.”
Allen, who said his fastball usually tops out at 88 to 90 mph, raised his record to 2-0. He struck out seven in four innings when Winnacunnet opened its season with a 15-0 victory over Timberlane.
“He’s as advertised,” Windham coach Leo Gravel said when asked about Allen’s performance. “He’s tough. He’s going to be in the conversation for (Division I) Player of the Year. Once they put a crooked number up with him on the mound we had our hands full.”
Winnacunnet, which improved to 4-0, scored four runs against Windham starter Weston Lippold in the first four innings, and then the Warriors added four runs in the fifth on four hits and the help of two errors. Winnacunnet did the rest of its scoring in the seventh.
Shortstop Brady Annis, Winnacunnet’s No. 9 hitter, collected three hits and three RBIs in the win. Catcher Cam MacDonald had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice; and sophomore third baseman Jake Fredericks had three hits, scored three times and drove in one. Winnacunnet had 16 hits in the game.
“We have guys with a lot of varsity experience,” Winnacunnet coach Aaron Abood said. “Two years ago, we started a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are now juniors and seniors. I do expect to be involved in a lot of low-scoring games, but early on we’ve been swinging it pretty well. We hit the ball real well today. We hit the ball hard a lot.”
Zach Brassil replaced Allen on the mound after six innings and struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh.
The loss dropped Windham’s record to 2-1.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Wednesday at Winnacunnet.
“That’s a pretty complete team,” Gravel said. “They’ll be tough to beat. I’m sure they’ll be one of the teams still standing at the end.”