BEN KILGORE wrestled and played lacrosse in middle school, but, despite being bigger than most kids his age, he didn’t play football until his freshman year at Milford High School. Kilgore didn’t take to the sport right away, but soon grew to love it.
“When I was younger, because I was relatively tall and bigger than most, I had a lot of people tell me, ‘You should play football,’” Kilgore explained. “I wasn’t interested in it, and then when I was a freshman I decided to go out for football because a couple of my friends were playing. I liked it, but it was not my favorite sport. It’s by far my favorite sport now. I love playing.”
Kilgore, one of eight seniors on the Milford roster, said he was about six feet tall and weighed 190 pounds as a sophomore, but has expanded into a 6-foot-4, 235-pound, two-way lineman for the Spartans. He’s in his third season as a starter and also serves as a captain for Milford (8-2), which will face Timberlane (11-0) in Saturday’s Division II championship game at Pinkerton Academy. The kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
“He’s a big specimen,” Plymouth coach Chris Sanborn said. “Tough kid. He’s integral to them. If they have any chance against Timberlane, he’s gotta be on the field.”
Kilgore wasn’t on the field as much as he wanted to be when Timberlane beat Milford 21-14 during the regular season. Kilgore estimated that he missed about a quarter of that game with a hip issue, but added that he’s been going to physical therapy and will be much closer to 100% Saturday.
The third-seeded Spartans advanced to the championship game by beating sixth-seeded Plymouth 35-21 in the quarterfinals, and then upset second-seeded Lebanon 24-14 in the semifinals.
“It’ll be a good game,” Kilgore said. “I feel like going in there this week, there’s a different energy level with us — a different level of focus. I think we’re better conditioned and more prepared this week to go in there and have a great football game with them.”
Kilgore, 18, moved to Milford from Tennessee in 2012. “I grew up with a single parent,” Kilgore said. “My father was a mechanic, still is a mechanic. We were always safe, but it wasn’t a great area down there (in Tennessee). Moving up here changed some things.
“Grew up doing a lot of outside physical work. Things haven’t always been pretty, but it makes you tougher.”
Milford coach Keith Jones described Kilgore as “the epitome of a Milford kid” and called him hands down one of the best linemen in Division II.
“Always got a big, giant smile on his face,” Jones said. ”Wears cowboy boots, jeans.
“We do it anyway, but there will be times I’m driving by the high school and he’s out there flipping tires by himself. He’s farm strong.”
Kilgore will wrestle for Milford at the 220-pound level this winter, and also plans to play lacrosse in the spring. He wrestled at 195 pounds as a sophomore, but there was no wrestling season last year because of COVID.
Last summer, Kilgore asked Jones for the key to the equipment shed at the high school so he could flip tires and use other equipment in preparation for his senior season.
“I’m pretty hard on myself when it comes to not performing at a certain level,” Kilgore said. “I like to be pretty decent at things when I do them.
“A lot has changed about Milford, but it’s still very much a blue-collar town. All our kids are very tough. We have a certain way we do things in Milford and a certain level of expectation — being a good person, being a good student, being a good person in the community and just working hard.”
Jones said he’s been impressed with how Kilgore treats his teammates, especially the younger linemen on the roster.
“One of the things we do is the outgoing senior class gets to pick a captain, and they picked him,” Jones said. “We always feel like, Who knows better who’s going to be the next best leader than the kids who just played?”
Milford had a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter of its regular season game against Timberlane, but the Owls received two fourth-quarter touchdowns from running back Dom Pallaria to pull out a seven-point victory. Timberlane had a 254-157 edge in total offense that night.
If the Spartans win the rematch, the Milford program will have its first championship since 2003, when Milford beat Monadnock 27-16 in the Division IV title game. Timberlane won its last championship in 2001, when it beat Bishop Guertin in the Division II championship game.
“It’s going to be a battle, especially physically,” Kilgore said. “They have big kids up front. I’m looking forward to playing the best game of my high school career.”