Matt Selleck’s goal with eight minutes remaining, off a corner kick, lifted the Bow boys soccer team past Hopkinton 1-0 in a season opener on Monday. Kyle Martin notched the shutout with four saves. Aidan Burns stopped six shots for Hopkinton.
The teams were playing each other for the first time since 2015.
Field hockey
Londonderry 2, Pinkerton 2 (OT): In Derry, Izzy Augusta’s goal in the third quarter lifted the Lancers into the tie, and the teams played it scoreless the rest of the way. Jenna Madigan, from Augusta, also scored for Londonderry.
Abby Shawley scored from Emma Johnston and Johnston scored one herself in the second quarter for the Astros.
Pinkerton goalie Kylie Coupal made 13 saves and Londonderry’s Riley Walter also played well in net.
The rivals play again Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Londonderry.
Girls soccerBishop Guertin 4, Merrimack 1: Siobhan McMakin scored the Tomahawks’ goal, from Isabella Lafauci. Lucy Cote and Emma Valluzzi played well for Merrimack, and Molly Perkins notched six saves.
Golf
Concord 201, Bedford 203, Timberlane 217, Keene 226: At Concord Country Club, Sam Hopkins’ 37 was the low score, with Bedford’s Brady Burke and Timberlane’s Jack Pepin carding 39s.