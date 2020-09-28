At Trinity, Eamon LaPalme and Nathan Shipman scored to help the Pioneers boys soccer team past Manchester West, 2-0 on Monday. Shipman and Josh Morgan had the assists. Keeper Anthony Dizillo recorded the shutout, and West keeper Adam Podsadowski had 15 saves.
Hopkinton 5, Merrimack Valley 1: Bryce Charron scored twice, and Hunter Boissy, Quinn Whitehead and Steven Newton-Delgado added goals for the Hawks. Aidan Burns had four saves in goal for Hopkinton.
Girls soccer
Trinity 1, Manchester West 0: Trinity scored in the 58th minute when Caroline Burleigh found Sophia Nadeau for a goal. Defensively Lauren Riley controlled the back line, allowing three West shots. Goalie Kayla Sisson recorded her third shutout of the season and freshman midfield Ava Houde stood out. Trinity (3-2) will play West against Wednesday at home.
Plymouth 2, Belmont 1: In Plymouth, Megan Metivier and Rory Sutherland scored for the Bobcats, who received grat goalkeeping from Izzy Rossner and Aaralyn Scroggins. Sam Meier, Maggie Boyd, Sumaj Billin, Sophie Markey and Lauren Cassarino also scored for Plymouth.
Field hockey
Souhegan 1, Goffstown 0 (OT): Molly Atkinson’s goal in overtime lifted the Sabers. Annabella Raduazzo stopped four shots for the shutout, and Goffstown’s Maddie Sage (three saves) and Jaiden Lacerte (one save) minded the net for the Grizzlies.
Volleyball
Hollis/Brookline 3, BG 0 (25-19, 25-16, 26-24): For the Cavaliers, Cheyenne Colbert had 10 kills two blocks; Hanna Close added six kills; Emily Dreyer and Sarah Dreyer added five kills each; Angelina Leonard had 25 assists; Emily Sartell notched three aces, and Jessica Cooper added six digs. Caroline Sullivan led BG with four aces, six assists and five digs. Maddy Keating had two kills and 11 digs.