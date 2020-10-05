Maddie O’Hare, Mia Gallinelli and Taryn Livingstone scored the goals as the Windham High field hockey team blanked Pinkerton 3-0 on Monday.
Kamdyn Clementi earned the shutout with three saves.
Goffstown 1, Concord 1: The Crimson Tide’s Maria Armaganian scored with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies’ Alyssa Gabbidon responded with two minutes left. Concord goalie Rhyden Wheldon had three saves, and Goffstown’s Jaiden Lacerte (three saves) and Maddie Sage (two saves), split time in goal.
Golf
Hollis/Brookline 195, Goffstown 205, Milford 238: At Stonebridge, the Cavaliers’ Garrett Sturges’ 2-over-par 37 led all golfers. Teammates Grady Sturgess and Colin MacDonald followed with 39s.
Memorial 221, Merrimack 226: At Souhegan Woods, the Crusaders’ Evan Desjardins (34) led the way. Cameron Higham’s 42 paced the Tomahawks.
Timberlane 198, Pinkerton 204, Concord 211: At Concord CC, Jeremy Burke’s 4-over-par 38 led the Astros (11-4).
Girls soccer
Salem 5, Merrimack 4 (OT): Isabella Saxon had a hat trick for the Tomahawks and teammate Mary Vance scored once.
Plymouth 2, Laconia 0: Megan Metivier and Sam Meier scored first-half goals and Aaralyn Scroggins got the shutout for Plymouth. Plymouth received great play from Rory Sutherland, Meier, Sumaj Billin, Sophie Markey, Ashley DeRuvo and Metivier.
Boys soccer
Coe-Brown 2, St. Thomas 1: Rauri Hatch scored for St. Thomas.
Hopkinton 0, John Stark 0: Hawks goalie Aidan Burns made five saves, Generals goalie Daniel Hilyard four in the double shutout.