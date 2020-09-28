At Trinity, Eamon LaPalme and Nathan Shipman scored to help the Pioneers boys soccer team past Manchester West, 2-0 on Monday. Shipman and Josh Morgan had the assists. Keeper Anthony Dizillo recorded the shutout, and West keeper Adam Podsadowski had 15 saves.
Hopkinton 5, Merrimack Valley 1: Bryce Charron scored twice, and Hunter Boissy, Quinn Whitehead and Steven Newton-Delgado added goals for the Hawks. Aidan Burns had four saves in goal for Hopkinton.
Field hockey
Souhegan 1, Goffstown 0 (OT): Molly Atkinson’s goal in overtime lifted the Sabers. Annabella Raduazzo stopped four shots for the shutout, and Goffstown’s Maddie Sage (three saves) and Jaiden Lacerte (one save) minded the net for the Grizzlies.