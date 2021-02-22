Royce Williams scored a game-high 21 points, including the 1,000th of his high school career, leading Trinity past Manchester Memorial 59-36 in boys basketball on Monday night.
Tyler Bike added 13 points for the Pioneers.
Johnny Roumraj (13 points) and Abdalha Ramadhani (10) hit double figures for the Crusaders.
Also, Dylan Khalil tallied 28 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to propel Sanborn past Pelham 74-58. Zack Jones led Pelham with 11 points.
In girls basketball, Maddie Pepra-Omani knocked down a 3-pointer to force overtime, then hit a runner at the overtime buzzer to give Memorial a 40-39 victory in girls basketball.
Pepra-Omani finished with 14 points. Memorial senior captain Jessica Carrier added eight points.
Achol Tour (14 points) and Colby Guinta (10) led Trinity.
BOYS HOCKEY
Concord 5, Exeter 1
Concord: Tyler Coskren, 3 goals; Ryan Philbrick, Joey Ala, 1 goal each.
Exeter 1: Keegan Knight, 1 goal; Liam Walsh, 1 assist; Henry Fraser, 20 saves.
Nashua North/Souhegan 3, Goffstown 2, OT
North/Souhegan: Will Dodge, 2 goals, including GWG in OT.
Goffstown: Grady Chretien, 2 goals (Goals 98 and 99 of his career); Maddie Sage, 38 saves.