Parker Briggs scored his 1,000th career point for the Littleton High School boys’ basketball team and led all scorers in the Crusaders’ 77-31 Division IV home victory over Gorham on Monday.
The senior guard needed 27 points to reach the milestone and finished with a game-high 28. Briggs entered halftime with 20 points and reached the career milestone midway through the third quarter.
Todd Krol-Corliss added 20 points for Littleton (11-0) in the win. Anthony Fisk scored a team-high 14 points for Gorham (3-9).
White Mountains 73, Colebrook 35: In Whitefield, Jack Curtis scored a team-high 23 points and Connor Bosse had a double-double (12 points, 10 assists) for the Division III Spartans (8-4). Tyler Hicks and Brody LaBounty each added 10 points for White Mountains. Division IV Colebrook is 7-6.
Girls’ basketball
Memorial 59, Keene 44: In Manchester, Memorial led, 43-15, at halftime and played its reserve players in the second half. Tamrah Gould logged 18 points, Lyric Grumblatt had 12 and Elizabeth Barrientos added eight for the Crusaders (10-1). Aubrey Mitchell scored 18 points for Keene (4-7).
Bedford 52, Manchester Central 42: In Bedford, Allison Morgan (15) and Isabella King added 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-2). Jessica Lewis tallied 17 points, Destiny Jordan 13 for Central (7-3).
Goffstown 50, Exeter 48: In Exeter, Emma Strong scored a team-high 16 points, Shannon Gifford tallied 13 and Kelly Walsh added nine for Goffstown (10-2). Sydney Taylor recorded a game-high 17 points and Mia Loosman added 10 for Exeter (3-8).
Pinkerton 50, Nashua North 36: In Derry, Pinkerton held the Titans (3-8) to single-digit scoring outputs in three quarters. Jesse Ames scored a team-high 16 points, Avah Ingalls had nine and Kristina Packowski added eight for the Astros (8-3).
Portsmouth 45, Londonderry 43: Courtney Shay scored 11 points and Ashley Rourke 10 for the Lancers (5-6), who led early then fell behind late. Three-pointers by Colleen Furlong and Shay gave Londonderry hope, but a last-second shot didn't fall and the hosts (7-5) escaped with the win.
Nashua South 50, Dover 36: In Dover, Cath Covert and Aryanna Murray both led South (5-6) in scoring with 10 points. Julianna Martin, Bailey Morin and Ella Karavanic each added seven points for the Purple Panthers. Dover is 1-11.
Boys’ hockey
Malden (Mass.) Catholic 1, Bishop Guertin 0: In Tyngsborough, Mass., Malden Catholic's Ty Blumberg scored the game's lone goal 1:04 into the first period. Chris Sullivan made 30 saves for Bishop Guertin of Nashua (8-4).
Kennett 2, Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield 1 (OT): In Conway, Dom Jones and Miles Woodbury both scored for Kennett (5-6). Jesse Gertz scored his first career goal for Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield (8-3).