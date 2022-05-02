As reported to the Union Leader by coaches and correspondents
BOYS LACROSSE
Hingham, Mass. 14, Pinkerton 8 (Saturday)
Pinkerton: Ryan Lynch, 3G; Riley Spellman, 2G,1A; Michael Uber, 1G, 2A; Curtis Michaud, 7 saves; Cole Frank, 17-for-25 on faceoffs.
Pinkerton 19, Nashua North 1
Pinkerton (6-3): Ryan Lynch, 6G; Michael Uber, 3G,3A; Colby Gagnon, 2G, 3A; Liam Prescott, 2G,4A; Joey Gallo, Matt Feole, Riley Spellman, Matt Morrison, Cody Santomassimo, Anthony Terrenzio, 1G each; Tyler LeBlanc, 1 save; Cole Frank, 17-for-17 on faceoffs.
North: Jack Peters, 1G.
Campbell 19, Trinity 8
Trinity (5-1): Jack Socha, 2G; Tyler Manning, 3G; Andrew Overy, 1G,1A; Austin Pepin, Lucas Frazier, 1G each.
Nashua South 11, Merrimack 9
South (7-1): Griffin Johnson, 3G, 1A; Ryan Salemi, 3G; Nate Campbell 1G, 4A; Connor Rowsell, 1G, 2A; Rhett Medling, 3G; Ethan Johnson, 17 saves
Merrimack (2-4): Kyle Dunn, 2G, 3A; Alec Vietry, 3G ,1A; Matt Todd, 2A; Connor Patch, Shea Goodwin, 1G each; Jackson Forbes, 2G; Aiden Ward, 8 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Souhegan 12, Nashua South 10
Souhegan: Mackenzie, Cretsinger, 4G; Natalie Helmarck, 3G; Emma Kennedy, 1G,1A; Lyla Kimball, Elle Stevenson, 2G,1a; Shannon Hargreaves, 13 saves.
Gilford 23, St. Thomas 17
Gilford (4-1): Shute, 4G,1A; Watson, 2G,3A; Normandin, 3G, 1A; Pichette, 3G,1A; Gallant, 1G, 1A; Keenan, 9G,1A; McLean, 1G.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Guertin 2, Farmington 0
25-15, 25-16, 25-19
BG (2-4): Trent Rider, 4 aces, 7 kills, 11 digs; Sam Kouchalakos, 11 kills, 9 digs; Sam Dufoe, 5 aces, 19 assists.
BASEBALL
Bedford 11, Salem 7
Bedford: Juliano, homer, double, single; Corbett, Chandonnet, 2 singles each; Hinton, 5 IP, 8H, 6R, 3ER, 3 BB, 5Ks; Smith, 2 IP, 3H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Salem: Roeger, 3 singles; Gigante, double, single; Gomez, triple, single.
Alvirne 9, Memorial 3
Alvirne: Baker, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks; Dufour, double, single, 2 RBI.
Memorial: Castro, Thibeault, 2 singles each.
Pinkerton 3, Trinity 2
Pinkerton: Walk-off single by Jackson Marshall; Casey Watson, Max Lukeman (WP) combined for 10 Ks; Brendan Horne, Jacob Albert, Marshall, Tom Rioux, Cole Yenacco, 2 hits each.
Trinity: Tyson Whittaker, 2 hits, run.
SOFTBALL
Stevens 6, Pelham 1
Stevens: Bundy, 3 hits, 2 runs, RBI; Frisbee, 2 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Aiken, 3 hits, 2 RBIs; Herbert (WP), 2 hits.
Pelham: Beisang, 2 hits; Christina Louh, Shaelyn Hinton, hit each; Brooke Slaton, run, 2 SBs.