BASEBALL
Central/West 5, Trinity 1
Central/West: Jacob Plamondon, 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R; Plamondon, 2 RBIs; Declan Ryan, Matt Labrecque, David Hood, 2 hits each.
Trinity: Sean Kuhlhoff, 6 IP, 3 Ks, 0 BB; Kuhlhoff, Jack Service, Tyler Nolan, 2 hits each.
Pinkerton 10, Alvirne 0
Pinkerton: Liam Doyle, 5 IP, 1 H, 11 Ks; Nick Rioux, 2 hits, 2 RBIs.
Concord 8, Windham 4
Concord: Craigue, 5.2IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks.
Windham: Parke, 3.0IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 Ks; Rice, double, 2 singles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hollis-Brookline 9, Man. West 0
Keira Swart HB def Helena Jackson 8-1
Anuhya Chilikapati HB def Ella Hanson 8-5
Abby Coolidge HB def Kyleigh Pierce 8-0
Katie Baver HB def Nevaeh Spears 9-7
Mikayla Coolidge HB def Alex Mejia Vega 8-0
Emily Frederickson HB def Angelee Nos 8-0
Swart/Chilikapati HB def Jackson/Hanson 8-0
A Coolidge/M Coolidge HB def Pierce/Spears 8-3
Baver/Peyton Arborgast def Emelie Mejia/Shahd Mohamed 8-0
BOYS TENNIS
BG 9, Salem 0
Dean Liakos (BG) def. Wyatt Beutler 8-0
Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Oscar Lacharitie 8-1
Ryan Wallat (BG) def. Nathaniel Gates 8-0
Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Jack Maitta 8-0
Sean Cairns (BG) def. Luckily Goodnow 8-2
Will Moynihan (BG) def. Max Condon 8-1
Liakos/Bombara (BG) def. Beutler/Lacharitie 8-0
Wallat/Prasad (BG) def. Gates/Om Patel 8-1
Sean Finnegan/Ronan Bradshaw (BG) def.Maitta/Gavin Chase 8-4
SOFTBALL
Salem 14, BG 2
Salem: Solt, 5 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 2 Ks. Olson, 4 hits; E. Poulin, HR, 4 RBIs.
BG: Nutting, 2 hits.
Concord 14, Windham 1
Concord: Taylor, homer, double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Gray, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Blinn, MacDonald, 3 hits each; Crawford, homer, double, 4 RBIs.
Windham: DeCotis, HR.
Exeter 9, Timberlane 3
Exeter: Kristen Beebe, 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 14 Ks; Emma Plourde, Summer Leclerc, 2 hits each; Mack Ducharme, double, homer, 3 RBIs; Kristen Bickford, Chloe Brunette, double each.
Central/Memorial 9, West/Trinity 7
Central/Memorial: Emersyn Provencher, 3.1 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 3 Ks, 1 BB; Eeman Barton, 3.2 IP; Heath, Abilgail Heath, 3 hits; Provencher, Barton, 2 hits each.
Trinity: Kiera Gilman, 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 K, 0 BB; Emma Service, Olivia Page-Howe, Gilman, 2 hits each.
Merrimack 14, Dover 2
Merrimack: Morgan Goodspeed, triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Lily Dionne, Grace Lawton, double, singl; Kaeley Smith, 2 singles, 3 SBs; 3 R; Ashleyn Cassetty, triple, single, 3 RBS; Hannah Stone, 2 singles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Nashua South 17, Keene 0
South: G. Johnson, 5G,5A; Rowsell, 3A,5A; Campbell, 3G,3A; Rutstein, 2G,1A; Fleury, 2G; Dubois, Rioux, 1G each; E. Johnson, 7 saves; Sewade, 2 saves.