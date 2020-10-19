Lexi Shute scored two goals, leading the Gilford field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in a Division III first-round tournament game on Monday. Shea Brown also scored as the Eagles advanced to play at Franklin on Friday. Addy Wernig and Allison Carr also starred for Gilford.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gilford 3, Plymouth 2: Megan Metivier and Sam Meier scored in the Bobcats’ loss.
Alvirne 6, Merrimack 3: Isabella Saxon scored twice and Mary Vance added one in the Merrimack cause. Siobhan had two assists for the Tomahawks.
BOYS SOCCER
Hopkinton 5, Hillsboro-Deering 0: Garrett Fitzgerald scored twice and Quinn Whitehead, Ethan Molnar and Rory Campbell added goals as Hopkinton rolled. Goalkeeper Aidan Burns made three saves for the shutout. Thomas Hoffman and Peyton Marshall anchored the Hawks defense.Hillsboro-Deering goalie Logan Clough made 16 saves in an outstanding performance.