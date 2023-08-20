BEDFORD -- Long before they enrolled at Bedford High School, senior twin sisters Lana and Kyleigh Morris shared the same values as the Bulldogs’ girls soccer team.
The Morris twins started playing soccer as a side sport in third grade, when they moved to Bedford from Sturbridge, Mass. Lana’s main sport at the time was gymnastics and Kyleigh’s was swimming.
Now they have field turf in their basement.
“Soccer’s more of a team sport -- working as a team -- whereas gymnastics you’re competing as one and swim you’re also competing as one,” Lana said of why soccer quickly became her and Kyleigh’s primary focus. “We have big personalities so we (thrive) in a community.”
Teamwork has been the backbone of the Bedford girls soccer program since 17th-year coach Michelle Winning started it when the school opened.
As senior captains, Lana, a striker, Kyleigh, a midfielder, and Kate Mikol, a back, have used this NHIAA preseason to instill and build that culture with a young Bulldogs group. Bedford graduated nine seniors from last year, when the team won its second Division I title in its seventh title game appearance.
The Bulldogs, who defeated Exeter, 1-0, in the championship game last fall to finish with an 18-2 record, have 32 players in the program this fall.
“They bring leadership and they’re going to bring that ability to create this culture that we’ve built at Bedford of teamwork,” Winning said of the Morris twins. “They really value team and they value that, although they’re two of our strongest players, part of their role is to bring the team together.”
Winning said she has seen Kyleigh, Lana and Mikol have little meetings with other players, explaining how the program runs.
Last Friday marked Bedford’s first practice this summer in which the varsity and junior varsity teams split up. The session still began with both groups warming up together, with the Morris twins and Mikol leading.
Winning said she’s reminded Lana and Kyleigh not to take on too much and leave some responsibilities up to the coaches. “They just want so badly for everybody to be in a good place,” Winning said.
Lana said she, Kyleigh and Mikol are vocal as leaders in different ways. If Lana leads warmups, Kyleigh will lead drills. Mikol hosted a team breakfast after last Friday’s practice.
Mikol and the twins have been teammates and close friends since fourth grade. The three can take constructive criticism from each other and Mikol helps balance Lana and Kyleigh out, Lana said, if the twins get competitive with each other.
“It just works,” Kyleigh said. “We’re usually thinking the same thing so it’s pretty easy.”
Being twins and captains, Lana and Kyleigh could easily make decisions with just each other but that has not been an issue, Winning said.
“The three of them don’t make a decision without the other,” Winning said. “They’ve supported everyone who’s stepped on the field (in preseason) and they do it together as a group of three.”
Bedford’s bond fuels its on-field success, the twins said.
Lana has helped lead the Bulldogs’ attack as a striker since she joined the program and Kyleigh has developed into a force in the middle of the pitch as a holding midfielder, Winning said.
Lana, who scored the lone goal in Bedford’s 1-0 semifinal triumph over Portsmouth last fall, works with her midfielders and constantly creates two-on-one opportunities, Winning said.
Winning expects Kyleigh will be a vocal and physical leader in the middle and will be all over the field this fall.
The twins have not set personal goals for their senior season, Kyleigh said. Nothing with the Bulldogs, she said, is based on an individual.
“They love playing the game and they love playing for their school and they care more about the experience of being a part of this soccer program,” Winning said of Kyleigh and Lana, “and they know that that positive experience translates into wins.”