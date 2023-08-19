WHEN Josh Smith finished talking with his Bow High School boys soccer players after practice last Wednesday, he asked them if they had any questions, concerns or ideas.
Smith, Bow’s new coach and only its second in program history, has an open dialogue with his players, senior right back Eli Berrigan said.
Smith led ConVal Regional to its only NHIAA Division II state championships (2018, 2019) over his tenure as its varsity coach (2017-21). The 33-year-old took over at Division II Bow this past spring, succeeding George Pinkham.
Pinkham, a New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Famer, led Bow to four state championships (2000, 2002, 2011, 2012) and 10 title game appearances over his more-than-25 years coaching the program.
“He’s very easy to talk to, so it makes for a great connection between the players and the coach where you don’t feel scared to say anything,” Berrigan said of Smith. “When he brings up an idea or puts you in a position that you’re not comfortable with, he’ll talk you through it. ... He’s making sure everyone’s on the same page, really, is what he’s trying to do and I think he’s doing a great job of it so far.”
Smith, who recently moved to Allenstown from Bennington, said he met with most of his returning players shortly after he got the job. He talked with them about blending how he wants to run the program with their ideas — what they were previously used to and new suggestions.
“He listens to the players,” Bow senior center back and captain Brodie O’Neil said. “We’ve helped each other throughout the whole summer shaping into tryouts.”
The Falcons were defensive-focused whenever Smith coached against them while at ConVal. The Cougars defeated Bow, 1-0, in the 2019 Division II semifinals.
Smith, who took last season off from coaching, wants Bow to remain strong defensively but play more of a possession style game.
“We have a lot of players who are good with the ball at their feet, so we’re trying to get a little bit more possession-based and those are things that they (the players) wanted,” Smith said.
Bow returns nine starters from last fall’s team that went 12-6-0 overall and fell to eventual D-II champion Oyster River in the quarterfinals.
O’Neil said Bow scored more than 30 goals last fall and he would not be surprised if this year’s team hit that mark again with the talent it has and the style Smith is implementing. The Falcons want to attack their opponents right from the start of games this fall, Berrigan said.
Smith said he focused heavily on team chemistry and a “together” mentality at ConVal and will do the same with Bow.
“When we scored a goal, it felt like everybody scored,” Smith said. “It didn’t matter who did it. It was a result of a bunch of people doing a bunch of different things and then it led to somebody scoring a goal, which was really cool. We’re trying to build that mindset here, too.”
Berrigan said the Falcons should be solid on the back line again this fall with an experienced group returning. Berrigan, O’Neil, senior Wesley Michaelis and junior Carter Weiss have played together since before high school.
“We’re talkative back there,” Berrigan said. “We see the field from a different perspective. It’s a strong group of kids that know how we play and it makes for a good line.”
The Falcons also have depth and versatility on the roster, Smith said. A few players, he said, can line up at five or six different positions.
Smith said he wants to see Bow grow throughout this season. Going forward, his hope is for it to be a consistent top-four team to earn a first-round playoff bye.
The Falcons have lost to the eventual D-II champion in the playoffs by either one goal or in penalty kicks each of the past four seasons.
“I think there’s potential for big expectations, for sure,” Smith said. “We should always be in the conversation as one of the teams at the end, so we have to keep working and figuring out, alright, what are the things we need to do to get there and let’s focus on that.”