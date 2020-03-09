Six coaches are still needed for the upcoming spring sports season, and the athletic director for the Nashua School District is making a plea for help.
In addition to the six coaches needed by March 23, there are an additional seven coaching vacancies for other seasons.
“We have run into this in some of our other seasons, namely in the fall,” said Nashua athletic director Lisa Gingras.
If coaches cannot be secured by March 23, Gingras said those teams will be required to delay the start of their seasons until a coach is found.
“I beg people. I knock down doors and somehow, someway, I find people to fill them at the last minute,” she said, acknowledging that sometimes the coaches who do end up volunteering in the final hour serve more as managers or supervisors as opposed to coaches. However, it still provides the athletes with an opportunity to play, Gingras stressed.
Spring sports within the city’s school district include baseball, lacrosse, outdoor track, softball, tennis and unified track; coaching positions are needed for some of those sports teams at the middle school level and the two high schools.
The vacant coaching positions needed to be filled within the next two weeks include: girls' junior varsity lacrosse at Nashua High School North, junior varsity softball at Nashua High School North, junior varsity softball at Nashua High School South, boys' varsity tennis at Nashua High School South and two middle school track coaches.
Other vacant coaching positions still advertised on the school’s website include: boys' cross country, boys' junior varsity soccer and varsity volleyball.
There were a total of 15 vacant coaching positions as of last week, however two of those have since been filled, according to Gingras.
There are currently 129 paid coaches working within the city’s two high schools, in addition to 40 middle school coaches.
“Recruiting and retaining quality coaches is becoming increasingly more difficult,” said Gingras.
On average, the district hires 55 to 65 new coaches each year.
“Unfortunately, the coaching stipends in Nashua have not changed in at least 20 years,” she said. “We are the lowest in our coaching stipends of surrounding communities and of our Division I schools.”
Gingras told the Board of Education’s budget committee last week that she has had candidates laugh at her and turn her down upon learning of the low stipend.
In her newly proposed budget for the athletics department, Gingras is recommending an increase in overall stipends from $358,492 to $362,174.
“The teachers’ contract allows for a slight increase based on experience for our coaches,” she explained. Stipends vary based upon experience and the individual sport, but most of them are around $1,000 or $1,300. Some of the coaching stipends are closer to $2,000.