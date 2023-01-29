North vs. South

NASHUA -- It was a nice five-mile road trip for the Nashua North boys basketball team. Not only did the Titans beat their city rivals at Nashua South, but they stayed within a game of the top spot in Division I with a 54-47 victory on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of divided allegiances.

Senior Trevor Labrecque poured in a game-high 23 -- he was the only Titan in double figures -- before leaving the game with an injury with 2:39 remaining. Fellow senior Jayden Montgomery added nine points and ran the show from the point guard position.