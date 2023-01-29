NASHUA -- It was a nice five-mile road trip for the Nashua North boys basketball team. Not only did the Titans beat their city rivals at Nashua South, but they stayed within a game of the top spot in Division I with a 54-47 victory on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of divided allegiances.
Senior Trevor Labrecque poured in a game-high 23 -- he was the only Titan in double figures -- before leaving the game with an injury with 2:39 remaining. Fellow senior Jayden Montgomery added nine points and ran the show from the point guard position.
North, which improved to 10-1 in Division I -- one game behind Pinkerton Academy (11-0) -- led by as many as 15 early in the third quarter and led by either seven or nine points the entire fourth quarter.
"We knew it was going to be an intense game, so we prepared for it and converted on offense," said Montgomery.
South, which dropped to 8-2, seemed doomed when North's Parth Miglani hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the third quarter, extending the Titans' lead to 15 (35-20).
But, sparked by point guard Zac Castonguay, the hosts went on an 11-0 run. Castonguay, who finished with a team-high 16 points, scored seven of those 11 points as South clawed back within 35-31 midway through the third quarter.
Labrecque took over from there. He countered with a free throw, then dished to Jack Peters (eight points) for a layup and scored off an inbounds play to restore North's lead to 10 (41-31) in the waning moments of the third.
North never trailed. Labrecque hit a pair of 3-pointers against South's early zone defense to help the visitors to a 10-2 lead. They led 20-14 at the first break and 32-20 at halftime.
South's Josh Caruso joined Castonguay in double figures with 12. Karsten Lemire added nine.