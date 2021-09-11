NASHUA — The Nashua South boys soccer team passed the first of three straight early-season tests Saturday at Stellos Stadium.
The Purple Panthers scored in the eighth minute and withstood heavy pressure in the second half to secure a 1-0 NHIAA Division I triumph over Manchester Central in a battle of unbeatens.
South (5-0) will host 2019 Division I champion Hanover, which went 4-0-1 over its first five games, on Monday and visit defending champion Windham (3-0) on Thursday.
“They’re definitely one of the best teams in the state and it was a great win (Sunday),” Panthers junior striker Rory Olsen said of the Little Green (4-1). “They definitely have a lot of individual talent and we do too. It was definitely one of our hardest games that we’ll ever play in the season.”
Olsen scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from Joona Hantula. Olsen received Hantula’s pass and dribbled a few yards up field before arching a shot from about 20 yards out over leaping Central senior goalkeeper David Hood (10 saves).
“I just kind of placed it up above (Hood) because the goalie was kind of far out and I knew that if I went to the right he would have grabbed it or if I went to the left I would have shot it far,” Olsen said.
South coach Tom Bellen said his team has had balanced scoring, with six or seven players notching at least one goal but Olsen is one of its top threats.
“He’s a menace,” Bellen said of Olsen. “He’s always active. He’s always getting chances.”
Central, which shut out and scored at least twice against each of its first four opponents, held possession for almost the entire second half, creating several scoring chances along the way.
Little Green players Martin Lubunga, Cedric Ishoboravyose and Esteban Henao each had promising shots sail over the South crossbar. Henao’s chance came inside the game’s final two minutes but his shot from inside the penalty box rang off the field goal post hovering over the net. Henao and teammate Junior Mawette also had shots curve just wide right of the goal over the final 40 minutes.
“First half, I thought we played well,” said Bellen, who estimated Central won every 50-50 ball. “Second half, we got torched. We did a good job not giving up anything dangerous but they definitely had the possession and pressure on us the entire half.”
Despite the loss, Central coach Chris LaBerge said his team played excellent and erased any preseason doubts he had about his group.
“I’m as happy as I get with a loss,” LaBerge said. “They’re good but at times we had really dominant play. ... I just feel like this was our day where we figured out who we were even in a loss.”
Panthers goalkeeper Leo Kopicko made three saves to earn the clean sheet.
With defensive leadership from Fernando Figueroa, who did not play Sunday, Dan Miranda and Nick Esp, South has not allowed more than one goal in a game.
“I thought that we really hung on and that really showed how good of a team we are and can be,” Olsen said.