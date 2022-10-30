Senior forward Sammy Hadouche scored a pair of goals to help defending champ Nashua South to a 3-1 victory over Manchester Memorial in a back-and-forth Division I boys soccer quarterfinal on Sunday at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.

South, the tournament's No. 2 seed, will play No. 6 Manchester Central in the state semifinals. The Little Green used a first-half goal by Celestin Bulose to beat Nashua North 1-0 in Sunday's earlier quarterfinal at Stellos.