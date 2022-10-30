Senior forward Sammy Hadouche scored a pair of goals to help defending champ Nashua South to a 3-1 victory over Manchester Memorial in a back-and-forth Division I boys soccer quarterfinal on Sunday at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
South, the tournament's No. 2 seed, will play No. 6 Manchester Central in the state semifinals. The Little Green used a first-half goal by Celestin Bulose to beat Nashua North 1-0 in Sunday's earlier quarterfinal at Stellos.
Hadouche's second goal, scored nine minutes into the second half, came on a mid-air boot off a pass from Marlon Brocher. The verdict was sealed when Rory Olsen scored in the final minute with the Crusaders gambling up.
South goalie Ansh Khanna made nine saves, to six for Memorial keeper Yousif Hikmat.
"Ansh played great, probably his best game," said South coach Tom Bellen. "And some kids came up big today."
Hadouche's first goal, set up by Jadiel Bomfin, gave the hosts a 1-0 lead with 26:36 left in the first half. Memorial scored off a scramble in front with 10:10 left in the half, following a long run down the sideline by Tyler Telge to set up a corner kick.
Central 1, North 0: Bulose scored on a right-footed boot from the right side at the 14-minute mark, off a pretty feed by Junior Mawette. Bulose's grounder eluded North goalie Geovanny Quintana to the far corner of the net.
Central goalie Jeyson Lopez made four saves, including one diving stop of a Jonnathan Lopes blast with 8:30 remaining in the game. The Lopes bid was one of only a few good threats the Titans posed all game. Central dominated possession over the first 40 minutes.
The difference in the game?
"The first half," said Central coach Chris LaBerge. "We came out a little more confident. We felt like we could come out a little more and we had some really nice chances."
Hanover 1, Exeter 0: Zach Tracy scored with 14 minutes to play and Ty Nolon made six saves to earn his ninth shutout of the season for Hanover, which advanced to the Division I semifinals. Hanover(13-4) has won 11 straight and will face top-seeded Windham in the semifinals. Windham defeated Portsmouth on Sunday, 4-1.