Londonderry varsity boys lacrosse coach Dave Wiedenfeld, left, watches the action during a game last Friday at Concord. At right is his brother, Mike, who coaches defense.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Dave Wiedenfeld had his choice of a few high school boys lacrosse head coaching positions ahead of this season.

None of the others offered Wiedenfeld what Londonderry High School did, though.