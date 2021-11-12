The disappointment that the Dover High School girls cross country team felt after the NHIAA Division I championships was replaced with elation last Saturday.
Coming off their third-place finish at the Division I meet the previous weekend, the Green Wave won the Meet of Champions team title. The victory qualified Dover for its first New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships meet since winning the regional crown in 1982.
The top six boys and girls teams and top 25 individual runners from the NHIAA Meet of Champions qualified for New Englands, which will take place Saturday at Thetford (Vt.) Academy. Last year’s New England championship meet was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Dover girls finished seventh at the Meet of Champions last year, which was the first time either Dover team qualified for the meet during 15th-year coach Nick Piatti’s tenure.
“They did tons of work in the summer,” Piatti said of his girls runners. “It’s such an old cross country cliché that championships are won in the summer, but it’s 100% true. They just have changed the culture and the mentality.”
Like she did at the D-I meet, junior Brooke Marshall again led Dover at the Meet of Champions. Marshall was the D-I runner-up with her time of 19 minutes 36.1 seconds in rainy conditions at Derryfield Park in Manchester. She took fourth place at the Meet of Champions, finishing the Mine Falls course in Nashua in 18:25.75.
Dover senior Brianna Haley’s 42nd-place finish also played an important role in Dover’s Meet of Champions victory, Piatti said.
Division III champion and Portsmouth Christian Academy of Dover junior Brianna Malone won the race in 18:03.77. Bishop Guertin of Nashua senior MaryKate Finn, the Division I champion, placed second in 18:11.32.
Piatti said Marshall spent most of the Meet of Champions race battling Souhegan of Amherst senior Chloe Trudel, who took third in 18:22.29.
“Chloe is a really good runner,” Piatti said. “She was really wanting to win and catch up to the top two. I was telling Brooke, ‘Just don’t let her go.’ She hung in the whole time.”
Piatti said he has tried to keep the pressure low during practice but also told the girls he thinks they can finish as one of the top five teams in New England.
“We went in with no expectations and won a state meet,” Piatti said. “Maybe with no expectations, we can sneak out a New England championship.”
The Coe-Brown Northwood Academy boys team’s all-time best finish at New Englands was fourth place in 2019. Bears co-coaches Tim Cox and Brent Tkaczyk think this year’s group can match or best that mark on Saturday.
Division I champion Bishop Guertin of Nashua edged out Division II champion Coe-Brown on tiebreakers to win the Meet of Champions.
“We graduated five out of the top seven last year — had an incredible group but the entire time they were doing their thing, all the guys on our varsity right now were (part of) our program,” Tkaczyk said. “They kind of took the back seat to those guys or however you want to put it and now it’s their time.”
Tkaczyk said the Bears’ top four runners — juniors Aidan Cox and Tyler Tkaczyk, senior Lars Hogne and sophomore Jamie Lano — can run with almost any team in the region and junior Gavin Demas, the team’s No. 5 runner, stepped up at the Meet of Champions.
After repeating as the Division II individual champion, Aidan Cox, who is Tim’s son, won the Meet of Champions boys race in 15:01.45. Keene senior Torin Kindopp, the Division I champion, finished second in 15:25.29.
Hogne (ninth) and Tyler Tkcazyk (17th), who is Brent’s son, and Lano (20th) finished in the top 20 and Demas placed 46th at the Meet of Champions.
Unlike when he competes at in-state meets, Aidan Cox will not have the pressure that comes with being favored or expected to lead, Tim Cox said. Three of the top 10 runners in the country will be at the New Englands, Tim Cox said.
“If he can come in that top-five finish, then that’s a successful story and certainly if he can be close with the leader, that’s what he’s looking to do,” Brent Tkaczyk said.
Piatti said he considers the hilly Woods Trail course at Thetford Academy to be either the most difficult or second-most difficult among those that host the New England championships. Brent Tkaczyk said considering the expected rain at Saturday’s meet, the emphasis will be on placements and not time.
“It’s always wet and muddy there,” Piatti said. “It’s where the New England championship was when I was a senior. I remember the New Hampshire state champion took one step, fell flat on his face and we never saw him again.”
The Coe-Brown coaches are interested to see how Malone does competing with the best girls in New England after her Meet of Champions triumph. Tim Cox said he was excited to see the Division III champion Hopkinton girls team, which placed sixth at Meet of Champions, make the field and that the Bishop Guertin boys team has solid depth led by senior Nate Fondakowski.
“I think part of New Englands is how New Hampshire kind of unites more like any other state and we’re there pulling for other New Hampshire teams and other New Hampshire kids,” Tim Cox said. “It’s a really unique event. There’s nothing like it in our country where you have five states kind of put it against each other.”