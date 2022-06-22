New Hampshire all-star field hockey teams set for weekend games Jun 22, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire’s top field hockey players will compete in a pair of contests this weekend.First is the 37th New Hampshire vs. Vermont Twin State Game, to be played Friday at 6 p.m. at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.The second contest is the second NHFHCA East vs. West Charity Game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Souhegan High, Amherst. Proceeds go to the Dartmouth Cancer Center.NH Field Hockey Coaches Association Twin State Team:Makenzie Anderson, ConVal; Isabel Alarcon, Exeter; Julia Baer, Hopkinton; Eliza Ballaro, Keene; Gracie Bolduc, John Stark; Katelyn Bouchard, Hopkinton; Delaney Condon, Timberlane; Rylee Constant, Bow; Mia Edmonds, Hanover; Isabella Giampa, Manchester Memorial; Clara Gorman, Exeter; Amalia Hickey, Lebanon; Libbey Hicks, Bishop Brady; Anna Induni, Derryfield; Isabella Knisley, Mascenic Regional; Peyton Knowlton, Pinkerton; Amy Lanouette, Windham; Rachel Paraskos, Kingswood; Makayla Strickulis,Goffstown; Maisie Veader, Exeter; Jocelyn Webber, Bow; Tara Wright, LondonderryNH Field Hockey Coaches Association charity game:Team East: Mia Letourneau, Berlin; Sarah Guerrette, Bow; Ann Young, Derryfield; Trixie Williams, Dover; Katelyn Varney, Exeter; Rease St. Gelais, Londonderry; Abby Heath, Manchester Central/West; Rachael Neuberger, Manchester Memorial; Kailey Daddona, Merrimack; Reese Patchen, Pelhamp; Quinn Mailloux, Pinkerton; Brynne Kolbert, Salem; Jocelyn Lampron, Sanborn; Sara Anderson, Saint Thomas; Jennifer Fowler, White Mountains; Amy Lanouette, Windham. Coaches: Kelly Shirk, ConVal; Meredith Doyle, Memorial.Team West: Chelsea Dupuis, Conant; Molly Dishong, ConVal; Maggie Jorzak, Goffstown; Taylor Vettori, Hanover; Kaitlyn Castriotta, Hollis/Brookline; Isabella Pelletier, John Stark; Paige Hoegler, Kearsarge; Molly Smith, Lebandon; Morgan Towne, Mascoma; Emily Thomas, Merrimack Valley; Keira Sice, Nashua North; Kaitlyn West, Nashua South; Sarah Lapointe, Pembroke; Audrey Fields, Plymouth; Makenzie Anderson, ConVal. Coaches: Patt Deschaine, Stevens; Jenn Hammond, Mascoma. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage